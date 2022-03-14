8th Edition of Apeejay Jit Paul Memorial Lecture delivered by Rudrangshu Mukherjee

Kolkata, 14th, March 2022: To commemorate 100 glorious years of the iconic Oxford Bookstore, Apeejay Surrendra Group, Oxford Bookstore and Kolkata Literature Festival today presented the eighth edition of the Apeejay Jit Paul Memorial Lecture at the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair. The Lecture titled ‘Bonds of Freedom’ was delivered by renowned historian and author, Rudrangshu Mukherjee.

The Apeejay Jit Paul Memorial Lecture was instituted in 2014 to commemorate the life and work of Shri Jit Paul, mentor and co-founder of the Apeejay Surrendra Group. Shri Jit Paul was an iconic figure in the industrial landscape of Bengal, and under his stewardship, the Apeejay Group has had the distinction of celebrating its Centenary in West Bengal in 2010. He is remembered as a philanthropic man, who lived a very simple life.

The Lecture is held annually in association with the Kolkata Literature Festival at the prestigious International Kolkata Book Fair. Eminent personalities like Prof. Homi Bhabha of Harvard University; Sudha Murty, Chairperson Infosys Foundation; Jawhar Sircar, former CEO Prasar Bharati and author; Gurcharan Das, author and thought leader; and Vir Sanghvi, renowned journalist, author and columnist have delivered the lecture since its inception. Some of the themes explored were– ‘Making a life vs Making a living’; ‘Significance of Humanities’; ‘India after 70 years of independence’; ‘The Indian Education System’; ‘Honesty, Hard Work and Openness to Learn’; and ‘India in Transition.