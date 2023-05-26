8th edition of Matrix Global Summit 2023: Igniting DeepTech Innovation, Make in India Entrepreneurship and Student Entrepreneurs

Bengaluru, 26th May 2023: TiE Bangalore, a trailblazer in India’s entrepreneurial landscape, proudly presents the 8th edition of The Matrix Global Summit 2023. This flagship annual event focuses on driving innovation from India in the fields of DeepTech innovation, Make in India – empowering tech startups worldwide and with a focus on student entrepreneurs pioneering groundbreaking solutions. Embracing the spirit of Samudra Manthan Amrut – riding the waves of disruption, the summit highlights the transformative power of disruption as a catalyst for innovation and growth with the entrepreneurial spirit. Join us from June 7th to June 8th in Bangalore at the Bangalore International Centre and secure your spot by registering now.

The Matrix Global Summit 2023 promises a dynamic lineup of speakers who will contribute to an enriching and transformative experience for all attendees providing will provide thought-provoking perspectives and valuable knowledge to inspire and guide participants on their entrepreneurial journeys. This year’s distinguished speakers include Padma Bhushan Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Suparna Bhattacharya – HPE Fellow at AI Research Lab, Hewlett Packard Labs, Prof David Schimel – IPCC – Nobel Prize and Founder, Entelligent, Prof S. Sadagopan – IIT Bangalore, SP Shukla, Chairman – Defence, Aero & Agri Sectors, Mahindra Group and President – Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers Association, Eshan Nanda – Chief Architect for Social Innovations at Dell Technologies and Dr. Ashok Dalwai – CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India.

The summit will feature tech trends, workshops, and expos by game-changers in the industry, aiming to inspire and equip organizations for the scalability and recognition they deserve.

“The Matrix Global Summit has consistently been at the forefront of driving innovation and collaboration within the tech ecosystem,” said Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore. “By focusing on DeepTech startups and Make in India enterprises, we aim to highlight the transformative potential of these sectors and provide a springboard for their success. We invite all tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and investors to register and be a part of the disruptive journey.”

One of the primary objectives of the Matrix Global Summit is to provide a global business network that fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, visionaries, and professionals from around the world, creating valuable connections and opening doors to global business opportunities. Adding to this, they can expect deep insights into emerging areas such as AI, IoT, quantum, and other disruptive technologies that are reshaping industries. These sessions will be led by renowned experts, providing practical and actionable knowledge to help organizations navigate the evolving tech landscape.

“The Matrix Forum has consistently witnessed The Matrix Global Summit’s unrivaled ability to spearhead discussions and showcase cutting-edge IoT Matrix technology solutions across diverse domains, often introducing them for the very first time,” emphasized TR Anand, Chairperson, Matrix Forum, TiE Bangalore. “We extend a wholehearted invitation to all entrepreneurs, urging them to actively participate in this hybrid conference and leverage this remarkable platform to nurture and fortify their ventures. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose support makes this event possible.”

Applications are now open for the inaugural Matrix University Awards 2023, specifically designed for engineering students, as well as for the Matrix Awards. The Matrix Global Summit 2023 is sponsored by TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, AWS, Cisco for Startups, IIIT-Bangalore and Technosphere. For more information about the Matrix Global Summit 2023 and to register for the event, please visit https://www.matrixglobalsummit.in/