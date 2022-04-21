8th National Facilities Managers Summit-2022, to be held in the city on 22nd April

Hyderabad, April 21st, 2022….The 8th National Facilities Managers (MF) Summit 2022 is scheduled in the city on the 28th after a gap of two years.

The summit is being planned in the backdrop of the debate on the future of the work of IT employees. Future of work: will it be work from the home, office, or hybrid? It is the facilities management professionals who ensure the safety of the workforce.

The National FMs Summit-2022 is an annual conference of Facilities Management professionals. Well over 400 facilities management professionals will participate in the summit

Facility management (FM) is a profession that improves business and lives by ensuring functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment and is practiced by 25 million people around the world, says Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC)’s President, Satyanarayana Mathala

CXO Conclave to know the business pulse on Back to Office & Sustainability practices that every IT Company should follow to reduce the Global Warming , increase the Green cover, Adopt Lakes , Support Medical infrastructure , Support Handloom Monday will be held. Over 50 CEOs are being invited to take part in the same.

The summit will focus on future technology , AI Practices which every Facility Manager will use in the next 10 years.

Satyanarayana Mathala, President of a 400 members strong body that supervises smooth functioning of IT Offices informs Mr Jayesh Ranjan, will grace the full-day summit and interact with Facilities Management professionals. He will administer Handloom Oath. TFMC has been promoting “HANDLOOM MONDAY ”, an initiative to promote Handlooms and support the Weavers community by wearing Handloom Clothes every Monday. Handloom Monday was a call given by Mr K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Govt of Telangana.

As part of this drive, TFMC has been organising Handloom Melas from time to time. To continue their effort a Handloom ramp walk will be performed by the FM fraternity. 20 FM professionals will take centre stage, wearing handloom clothes will participate in a Wandloom Walk (a fashion show).

Work From Home, Office, Village or Work From Anywhere, but wear ‘Handlooms Every Monday’ tells Telangana Facilities Management Council to all the IT employees.

TFMC has been organising Handloom Melas, Cycle Rallies, Fashion Shows to create awareness and promote Handloom Clothes. Their sustained efforts clocked a sale of Rs 3.2 crore worth of Handloom Clothes, and 12 handloom melas are organized so far, registering a footfall of 2.8 lakh IT professionals.

The day-long summit will have panel discussions, round table conferences, and talks on a wide variety of subjects of interest to their profession. Some of the subjects include Sustainable Development – Road Ahead Post Pandemic By Eminent; FM Interaction with Future FM’s – with Upcoming FM’s; Business EnabIers-An Interactive session-Dr. Badram -Actor & Ergonomist – “ONE THING WE CAN CHANGE “ and A session on last-mile connectivity;.

It will have an interactive session on Minimum Wages Regulations Act with Dy. Commissioner of Labour, Mr Chandrashekar.

Dr Srinivas Rao – Director of Public Health will talk on Pandemic Post & Pre effects on the Industry – A overview and way forward to tackle Pandemic