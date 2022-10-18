9 Remarkable Jobs in the Legal Marijuana Industry

As legalization increases in many countries and the cannabis business expands, job opportunities are also on the rise. To break the profession barrier, you no longer need to be a cannabis expert to get a job in the industry.

There is no longer a need for employment in the cannabis sector, but experience and qualifications can help. Cannabis businesses must train new hires on the job if they want to fill all their open positions because there is a strong demand for motivated individuals. Additionally, they require those who do not actively consume marijuana.

The most sought-after commercial talents include accounting, customer service, marketing, and scheduling.

Dispensary Owner

This level offers one of the highest compensation potentials in the industry. Still, the work has less to do with cannabis and more to do with all the management duties involved in running any medium or a big corporation, as well as staying informed about the newest trends and popular consumption devices in demand by the public. The biggest sign of a good shop, as seen here, is the variety of quality products they have available.

Pruners

Although it may be the lowest-paying position in the cannabis sector, this one is also the simplest to obtain. However, doing it is difficult. It can be difficult if you’ve never pruned before. Then again, there is no experience necessary for this position. In regions with significant outdoor crops, it may be seasonal, and, in addition to pruning, the employee can also be involved in harvesting and packaging.

Website Manager and Content Writer

Cannabis businesses require a strong web presence to succeed. The public finds it comforting to know that this is a legitimate enterprise, and it enhances brand recognition. So, content writers and editors inform customers about the sector and cannabis in general, while website, social media, and email correspondence managers provide an impression of transparency.

Delivery Person

Customers can order dried, edible, and concentrated flowers online in places where it is allowed and have them delivered to their homes, like pizza. The person who does the delivery is called a delivery person. For this use, you must have a clean driving record and a reliable car in case one is not provided. The delivery person may also travel by bicycle, like couriers in urban areas. Cannabis-related knowledge is not necessary, but it may be advantageous.

Ingredients Preparator

Edible preparations are immensely popular, whether it’s cannabis candies, baked products, or cannabis-infused beverages. And someone needs to prepare them. Experience in food safety and, in some situations, completion of a cooking course are prerequisites for this position. Independent chefs and artisans who prepare food for well-known brands make a lot of money, while those who work for newer, smaller businesses make less money.

Director of Compliance

If you lack the experience to work for a legitimate cannabis business, try applying for a position with the regulatory committee’s compliance directorate. You will be in charge of ensuring that every company in your district abides by all rules in force at any given time. You’ll also get to know a lot of industry insiders and discover a lot about marijuana and the legal system.

Extractions Director

Your skill as an extractions director for a sizable cannabis lab may be worth a sizable compensation if you can produce some exquisitely clean shatter.

Your duties will include supervising less experienced extraction employees, ensuring quality and compliance, and creating more efficient processes for producing products like dabs, budders, and waxes.

While jobs in larger firms may involve more oversight and reporting duties in exchange for better pay, working for a smaller company will allow you more autonomy over your work and a lower average wage.

Liquidity Manager

A dispensary manager is in charge of keeping inventory levels in check, guaranteeing that the flowers are in peak condition, hiring staff, scheduling shifts, and overseeing all other daily operations.

Additionally, he is responsible for making sure the dispensary follows all regulations. Even with very rudimentary cannabis expertise, highly talented store managers from other retail industries may be able to find employment at a dispensary.

Marijuana Farmer

Cannabis cultivation is now a respectable professional option and has the potential to be quite lucrative. Although you can make a nice living by growing it for a business, your payment won’t come close to what it would be if you worked as an independent grower.