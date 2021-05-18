9 tips on how to choose a driving instructor

Learning to drive for the first time is no easy task. To learn all the safety tips about driving, you need to choose a good driving instructor.

One of the most challenging aspects of learning to drive is to choose a good driving instructor that suits your needs. This is why we have made a list of top tips that you can use to find an instructor that can help you learn and become a safer driver.

Before you start learning to drive, the first thing you need to do is choose the vehicle. You have two options, you can either learn manual or automatic transmission. You also need to choose the size of the vehicle, for example, some people feel comfortable driving a hatchback, while others are confident enough to drive a sedan.

The reason you need to choose a vehicle because you want to feel comfortable while driving when you are alone. The more you are familiar with the vehicle, the safer you will drive.

Let us look at important tips that will help you choose the best driving instructor in Glasgow.

Vehicle safety

Look for a driving instructor that uses a dual-control vehicle. This allows the instructor to control the vehicle from the passenger seat if you lose control of the car. Also, check the safety rating of the instructor before choosing.

About the instructor

It is important for you to feel confident and comfortable with your driving instructor. Look for an instructor that can provide all the knowledge and teach you the skills that will make you a safer driver. So, before you finalize an instructor, review their profile. The more experience an instructor has, the more confidence you can have in them.

Verified Working with Children Check

If you a parent and you want to learn driving, it becomes really important for you to choose an instructor that has experience in working with children. Look for accreditation to demonstrate that your kids are in safe hands.

Meet your learning goals

Whether you want to practice for your driving test or convert your current license into an international driving license, make sure you choose an instructor that can help you meet your goals. Ask the instructor whether they have taught people with similar goals or not.

Instructional experience

An experienced instructor can provide lessons as per your needs. If you are a slow learner, he can create a tailored program that can help you learn easily. Also, he will be able to provide tips and tricks that will work best for you as you learn.

Driving Instructor techniques

An instructor should incorporate techniques into the lessons that maximize road safety. The more experience an instructor has the more they can anticipate the risk and provide knowledge to you about those risks. By selecting a highly qualified instructor, you can ensure you get the best learning and tools that are required for road safety.

Driving instructor ‘soft’ skills

Soft skills usually include strong communication skills, teaching skills, and patience. You need to choose an instructor who has strong communication skills. This helps you understand better what he is trying to teach about road safety.

Patience is another skill that an instructor needs. Since you are new, you will make a lot of mistakes. If the instructor is not patient, he might not be able to provide a comfortable learning experience for you. It can also create a lot of stress that can lead to more mistakes.

Teaching skill is also necessary. Not every qualified person is a good teacher. Look for a professional who has good teaching skills and he is able to impart his knowledge to you.

Spoken Languages

Sometimes learners may face a problem where he or the instructor is don’t speak the same language. This usually creates a problem for international people. Some instructors are fluent in multiple languages, which ensures that you can be taught in a language that you are comfortable in.

Learner feedback & ratings

This is the most important tip that you need to keep in mind while looking for a driving instructor.

When searching for an instructor, make sure you give a good look at:

Testimonials: Testimonials are reviews and feedback give by their previous students. This tells a lot about the instructor’s experience, knowledge, and teaching style. If you find good feedback and reviews that means that instructor is worth hiring.

Rating system: Some driving schools provide a star-based rating system where they rank their instructor using those stars. When choosing an instructor, ask the school to provide a star rating of an instructor.