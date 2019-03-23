9 Ways for Contractors to Work Smarter, Not Harder

One asset that every individual is given daily is time. The amount of quality work we put in daily determines our earnings. This is a basic rule that is not always true.

With smart work, you put in minimal effort and get better results. This is applicable in the business work. As a contractor, it is possible to win bids and execute jobs without extra effort. This is achieved through working smarter, and not harder. Besides helping you achieve better results, smart work keeps you fit and healthy.

Here are nine ways to achieve better results with smart work.

Have a working strategy

For smart work to produce better results, you must have a working plan. The plan gives you a sense of direction and purpose. Your working plan should cover your tasks, goals, and ways to achieve them. Creating a weekly to-do list is one way to start. Prioritize your tasks and keep track of them. Draw up schedules for your workers and ensure they follow them.

Operate with best practices

A good way to set your company apart from others is to be professional. Every industry has rules and ethics guiding it. Observing these build goodwill and trust for you. Learn and operate with best practices in your niche too. Use methods and procedures that are believed to yield better results.

Choose the best customers

There are jobs that are not good for your professional resume. Before taking on jobs, verify that the work is not bad for your public image. Go for jobs that offer better ROI. If you have various options, turn down offers that earn you less but demand more resources.

Hire people smarter than you

When you work with people smarter and more talented than you, your work is made easier. Seek out for talented workers who can work efficiently without supervision. Build your business around them and do your best to retain them.

Embrace technology

Thanks to technology and the rise of the internet, work has been made a lot easier. The industry has technology improvements you should make use of. Keep up with trends and embrace these improvements. Start with basics such as creating a website and digitizing office processes.

Observe your competition

A good way to win more bids is by identifying opportunities before your competition does. A better way is to keep an eye on your competition and make better bids. Identify your competition and observe their strategies.

Work with the decision-makers

Working with decision-makers makes your work a lot easier. It helps you build goodwill and increases your chances of securing a bid. When you ensure the decision-makers are satisfied, you set yourself up for future contracts too.

Delegate or outsource tasks

You should outsource or delegate some minor tasks. Subcontracting some jobs helps you focus on bigger ones and reduces your workload. Delegate some duties to your employees. Keep an eye on everyone working on the project and ask for reports when necessary.

Prepare for unforeseen events

As a contractor, you can lose a lot of money due to a slight feature you overlooked. Your machines can also breakdown while working on a project and require a lot of money to repair. Always prepare for the worst. Get an insurance cover for your vehicles. Make your bids flexible to allow for unforeseen expenses.

Conclusion

The industry may be competitive and require extra effort to succeed. But you do not have to overwork yourself to keep your company running. Make use of these tips to work smartly and enjoy better results.