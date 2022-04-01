9 Ways To Utilize the Mobile Deep Linking Solutions For Driving More Traffic To Your Applications

A deep link is simply a URL that takes you to specific pages or locations within the mobile application. The developers can apply it in a variety of ways, including notifications, SMS, social media, emails, etc. Efficient Mobile Deep Linking Solutions will add significant convenience to the usability of an app.

If you are new to deep linking and still unsure whether the paid service is necessary for integration with your application, you should know more about the variety of applications and their implications.

Not a simple link

“So, is it just a link?” Yes, it is a link, but not a simple one, as it will lead you straight to the deeper contents of the app directly instead of following the app hierarchy. Theoretically, you will have to open the app and follow the sub-menu to reach the intended page. But with the deep links, one click is enough to get you to the desired part.

Aiding in app-to-app linking

App-to-app linking is the smartest solution to allow the users to jump from one app to the specific content of another mobile application. Thus, it is the best way to create a seamless user experience between the apps.

Ideal for people who need to work on multiple applications and need easy access to relevant content.

Connectivity among the apps will stop multiple log-ins and log-outs from switching between the apps.

Thus, relevance is essential.

Mobile web-to-app linking

When a mobile search engine is presenting your brand in front of the customers, the end-users will always have a better experience with an increase in engagement if you move them to a native app.

The deep link developers create smart links that will dynamically detect the platform and device of the user and send them to the in-app content. It will always increase the number of visitors to your app.

SMS-to- app linking

If you want to drive the SMS subscribers to the mobile app, you can use the deep link. the ultimate aim is to increase the number of users of your application. So, the deep link is actually adding a channel into the app-promoting mix.

Desktop-to-app linking

Can you target to shift the desktop users to the mobile content using a deep link? The answer is yes. So you are basically keeping the users close even when they are on the go.

For instance, Google Maps will allow a user to track the same direction from the desktop as well as on the mobile, provided that the person has signed in from the same account on both devices.

The website will prompt users to provide a phone number or email to send the deep link for opening the same direction page on the mobile app.

Personalized onboarding

Personalized invites are always the best way to invite new users. Usually, people tend to install apps that come as a reference from someone they know. Deep links are the only way to share relevant and specific information that will lead to customized invites.

Pushing re-engagement

Sometimes, users lose interest in an app after using it a few times. What can be the best way to re-engage them? The answer is, push notifications. Such notifications will point to the specific parts of the content to reignite the interest towards the app.

Tracking the campaigns

Smart software developers have indexed the app pages with deep links. The result? You can include UTM parameters for the attribution purpose, which offers huge value to the marketing campaign plans focussing on the particular application.

In-app content for paid ads

If you are into mobile commerce, you will need the Mobile Deep Linking Solutions to allow companies to advertise specific products or services within the apps and send the links to the users that can directly lead them to the product page.

It is one of the best ways of direct marketing on the digital platform. The response is always overwhelming, leading to a considerable increase in sales.

Deferred deep linking

You can set up a deep link that will carry the context all the way through an app store download. The process allows you to create full user journeys that have contextualization for the users in this regard.

For instance, if a user clicks on a web banner, and it takes the person to the app store, you can still send the user to the same content that the person was viewing on the mobile web after downloading the application.

As you now know about the various benefits of using these links, you can plan to invest in paid linking services that will help you provide the users with a better experience without disturbing or hindering the use of any application. Deep links have become a crucial part of promotional campaigns.