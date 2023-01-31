9 Young Chefs Battle Out in Round 1 of the International Young Chef Olympiad in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Jan 31, 2023: 9 young chefs from 9 different countries of the world participated in Round 1 of the International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) in the Bengaluru campus of the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) today.

The participants of the round-1 were Chong Jia De from Singapore, John Michael Kochev from Scotland, Gor Avetisyan from Armenia, Willy Linardy from Indonesia, Behnaz Zobeiri from Iran, Timothee Goedert from Luxembourg, Nambinintsoa Randriamihaingo from Madagascar, Benjamin Newcombe from Wales and Joseph Kiarie Gitau from Kenya

The culinary battle, that began at 9 am saw these young chefs showcasing their culinary skills in a 3.5 hours starting with skills test, preparation of vegetarian dish and a dessert. The contest concluded at 2:00 PM.

The first round of the Olympiad Competition for Bengaluru was judged by a panel of esteemed international chefs, including Chef Andreas Muller, The Programme Director (International Cuisine) at VTC, Hong Kong, Chef Anupam Gulati, Director of Culinary, Ritz Carlton, and Vijaitha M.R Regional HOD, Food Production, South Region, IIHM, Bangalore as Technical Judges and International judge Chef Sarah Hartnett Pastry Chef & Chocolate Consultant, Creator of Hartnett Artisan Chocolate together with Chef Abhijit Saha, Founder, Managing Director & Principal Consultant, Ace Hospitality as Tasting Judges, and Chef Avijit Ghosh, Director IIPC was the Deputy Adjudicator- Bangalore.

“The competition aimed to test the participants’ culinary skills, creativity, and knowledge of different cuisines, as well as their ability to work under pressure. The judges were impressed with the level of skill and creativity displayed by the young chefs, making it a tough competition to judge. The physical version of YCO is happening after 2 years at the Bengaluru campus and we all are super excited”, apprised Sanchari Chowdhury, Director, IIHM Bengaluru.

The leading 10 competitors from Round 1 will compete in the Grand Finale; the next 10 competitors filling the 11th to 20th positions will compete for the Plate Trophy and the remaining competitors will take part in the YCO Dr Suborno Bose Challenge. The 9th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad looks all set to be the mega culinary competition and conclave of the year.

The Grand Final’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medallists; the Plate Trophy Winner; the YCO Dr Suborno Bose Challenge Winner and all other Award Winners will be announced at the Closing Awards Ceremony on the evening of 4th February 2023. While the Gold winner will be awarded a US $ 5,000 prize, the Silver winner will bag US $3,000, and the Bronze winner $2,000.

On the occasion, Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman, IIHM, who conceptualised and has passionately guided this event since its inception in 2015, said, “The 9th International Young Chef Olympiad is the first major Culinary Olympiad post pandemic anywhere in the world. In 2023, the theme is the UN Sustainable Development Goals. This assumes great significance in light of India’s G20 Presidency. This year over 60 countries are participating in the Olympiad. This is the first time in the history of the event that there is participation in such large numbers. IIHM campuses across the country are eagerly looking forward to hosting this mega culinary competition which will not only inspire young chefs from around the world to do their best but also sensitise them to the critical importance of sustainability in the field of hospitality.”

2023 being the International Year of Millets, the 9th International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2023 is also promoting Millets in a big way, putting a spotlight on them as well as on sustainability.

One of the key highlights was also a masterclass by celebrated chef from UK, Chef Sara Hartnett, who is also one of the judges of the YCO. The masterclass, which took place on Jan 30 at the IIHM Institute of Patisserie and Culinary was an interesting session on ‘Chocolate Bon-Bons; using the best quality chocolate brands.

The YCO PAN India Snack Partners are McCain Foodservice and for Bangalore Chapter the partners are Dolar Engineering Industries, Sula Wines, VRO Hospitality, Novotel, Ritz Carlton, Grand Mercure Gopalan, Nandus, EATFIT, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, SKAL Bangalore and our Tourism Partners are Karnataka, Kerala & TN Tourism.