90% of 39 Indian interns transition to full-time employees at Ivanti in July

Bangalore — August , 2022 — Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced that 35 (90%) of its recent 39 Interns in India have transitioned to fulltime employees at Ivanti. They joined the Bangalore and Hyderabad development centres in July.

“The number of our intern cohorts who are now full-time Ivanti employees speaks not only to the caliber of education Indian engineer students are receiving but also to the success of Ivanti’s internship program at preparing these students for the workplace,” said Chaithanya Rao, Director of Human Resources at Ivanti. “Our internship program provides hands-on work experience that helps students put their education into practice while developing their technical and interpersonal skills, giving them a competitive advantage in the marketplace. We look forward to repeating and expanding this internship program and the success we have seen on an annual basis.”

As part of its partnership with engineering colleges in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Ivanti offers six-month internships beginning each January. The rigorous selection process includes a pre-placement discussion followed by an online coding test. From there, a shortlist of applicants are then interviewed by Ivanti technology and management panels.

Ivanti’s Internship Program features bootcamp-style training that includes valuable real-time performance feedback from colleagues, managers, and department heads, allowing interns to maximize their experience. Every intern is assigned a mentor to help guide them through the program.