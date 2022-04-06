90% of Indians would like to order farm fresh veggies, reveals Otipy survey

New Delhi, 6th April 2022: Agritech start-up Otipy, India’s fastest growing community group-buying start-up for fresh farm produce recently conducted a survey to understand the demand for farm-fresh products and its wastage in Delhi/NCR. The survey revealed that given a choice 90% of the people would opt for buying farm-fresh vegetables instead of getting stored food delivered from supermarkets and other vendors.

The survey conducted with more than 2K users, highlighted a renewed inclination towards healthy eating habits, owing to the pandemic. More than 90% of people prefer to cook fresh food daily. In the same vein, it has been found out that almost 50% of people prefer not to consume refrigerated food and only 7.89% of people consume it frequently.

On observing the grocery shopping pattern, as per the findings, a majority of buyers plan grocery shopping on alternate days (36.03%) or twice a week (36.45%) followed by 15.82% once a week.

An interesting finding from the survey revealed that close to 75% agree with wasting food on a daily or weekly basis. Close to 60% consume it the next day if it’s cooked food or give it to animals if it is rotten fruits or vegetables.

Otipy delivery model enables reduction of food wastage to close to 35-40% for fresh produces. Sharing his thoughts on the findings, Varun Khurana, Founder and CEO of Otipy, said, “With this survey we have observed a healthy switch in the eating habits and lifestyle of the consumer, especially post pandemic . The cautiousness of opting for fresh and refraining from refrigerated products, with minimal wastage is one of the priorities of the new age consumer. ” “Since the establishment of Otipy in the year 2020, we have already gained the position of the biggest online supplier of fresh fruits and vegetables in NCR and the findings of the survey has further created the optimism for us”, he added.

Close to 2000 individuals from across Delhi/NCR participated in the Otipy’s Survey on demand for fresh farm products and food wastage with almost equal participation from men and women (49.48% male and 50.52% female) between different age groups of people from under 18 to above 50 years.