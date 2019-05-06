91springboard creates the program billed ‘Superwomen in Business’

Empowering India’s female entrepreneurs as an engine for economic growth, is India’s largest co-working space 91springboard’s ambition. Partnered with Google for start-ups its focus is to organize a series of women entrepreneurship events that 91springbaord bill as the ‘Superwomen in business’ initiative. The event held at 91springboard IT TechnoPark, Andheri aimed at boosting and empowering women in their entrepreneurship journey through stories of change.

The participants were given a conducive platform to connect, engage and absorb from other start-up experiences with an exceptional focus on women that wished to correct the balance of power between women and men through events in selected hubs across the country

91springboard spokesperson said ‘It’s just that women don’t get sufficient prospects in a male dominated society. Hence, we wanted to create a safe environment for these incredible women to learn and succeed’.

A host of distinguished speakers graced the occasion and shed some light on women empowerment, personnel management and business strategy for aspiring women entrepreneurs:

· Ira Singhal – IAS officer, Deputy Commissioner at North Delhi Municipal Corporation

· Revathi Roy – Currently involved in Hey Deedee®, a real-time logistics platform involving an all-women fleet specially trained by Zaffiro Learning Pvt Ltd

· Chetana Misra – Founder, MompreneursIndia, India’s first recipient of Facebook Community Leadership Award.

The event was filled with inspiring speeches and inquisitive listeners. The event commenced with a moving speech from Ira Singhal about her journey as a Deputy Commissioner. She talked about how she started her journey to make lives better. “I was the first person to give a job to a transgender person in the government. In my tenure of the past one year, I have saved many children from labor. My future plans include making more jobs for differently abled people and also help mothers from economically backward classes grow by providing them with crèche facilities for their children.”

At the event the speakers shared their journey on the route of entrepreneurship. In the discussion, serial entrepreneur Revathi Roy said, “Everyone should learn to dream with their eyes open, and the mantra in everyone’s live should be ‘get up and move on’. Failure is a part and parcel of life. We should always take them as learning and remember only our successes. As an entrepreneur one should keep in mind that we should never give up and keep our motivation high. As we will have to face hurdles every day and it is our mindset that teaches us how to deal with them.”

Adding to that Hemlata Tiwari, founder of Swaradhaar said, “My NGO for the people who sing in trains and reaching out to them was one of my first hurdles. As they are not organized, I had to prepare myself for rejection every day. Also when I first started this organization, I received backlashes from people too, but I believed in what I was working for. Also one should have a lot of self – confidence and patience.”

Women are also now taking up new job profiles like Chief Technology Officers and other roles that require specializations in various fields. Talking about this Chetana Misra, Founder of Momspreneur India said, “Technological development has bought women into the forefront too. Internet has got women to start selling their handmade goods online apart from giving the only to their family members and friends. Digital and social media is something that women are stepping into too, as they have a creative mind.”

Drishti Jain, a TED speaker and a social entrepreneur, associated with ‘Google for Startups’ said, “The campaign named #Iamremarkable was started by Google for Startups to make people gain self-confidence. This experiment teaches entrepreneurs to make sure that they trust themselves and helps them understand their self-worth. In this campaign individuals ask themselves questions like why am I remarkable, what qualities do people see in me.”

“The 91springboard ‘Superwomen’ program aims to give more support to women entrepreneurs of India and we are thrilled to be doing this. The purpose of the program was to inculcate within women the assertion of finding a platform that will provide sustenance to their dreams and aspirations and address the imbalance in the entrepreneurship ecosystem. These kinds of events and exclusive programs are safe spaces, for aspiring or existing entrepreneurs, to learn and be given the same opportunity as men. We hope that this partnership will continue to breed the number of female led start-ups in India” said Pranay Gupta, cofounder of 91springboard.