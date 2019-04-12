92.7 Big Fm Launches Vidya Balan’s First Ever Rap Video For Her Radio Show

BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, launched the biggest audio entertainment show in the history of radio, MUTHOOT BLUE ‘DHUN BADAL KE TOH DEKHO WITH VIDYA BALAN’ presented by MUTHOOT FINCORP. The debut of this versatile actress as a radio jockey has been the talk of the town. Fueling anticipation comes the highly-awaited rap video, which Vidya Balan has sung herself for the first time for her radio show with BIG FM. In the video of this rap song, the superstar can be seen rapping for the very first time and slaying with confidence. The show that went on-air on 25th March, airs every weekday evening from 7 PM to 9 PM, with repeats on Saturday and Sunday from 5 PM to 9 PM across HSMs. A special highlights segment named Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ – SPOTLIGHT, will be aired across Monday to Friday between 01:00 PM to 02:00 PM.

Keeping in mind the essence of the show which aims to bring imperative social topics to the forefront, the rap by the actress highlights the stereotypical mindset and touches upon challenges which are still not widely discussed in the society. The rap encourages people of the nation to open-up and participate in positive conversations about social challenges and issues like the pressure of looking good on social media, ego issues amongst couples if the woman earns more than the man, mental illness, and superstition among others.

Speaking on her rap video, RJ Vidya Balan said, “I had never imagined myself doing a rap but keeping in tune with the theme of the show – Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, I think a rap was befitting. Also because of the kind of subjects that are being explored on the show, rap seemed liked the best format to use. I had great fun while doing it and, I hope the video has also captured that fun and that everyone also connects with the video easily. We all have enjoyed working on it. Importantly, even in terms of the treatment of the video of the rap, it is not your classical rap video. You will see me smiling through portions of it and I remember someone commenting on it that you are the only rapper smiling. But that’s the idea, right? Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, do a rap, but do it differently, do it in your own way, tweak it a bit. I hope the janta likes my new avatar and shows their love to my video.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “Standing true to our brand ethos, we want to provide meaningful entertainment to our listeners. ‘Dhun Badalke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ is one such offering which aims to break existing stereotypes in society while also entertaining the audience. The network with this show brings forward a new personality of Vidya Balan, who has come on board as an RJ, for the first time in her illustrious career. In addition to witnessing her be an RJ, the audience can also see her doing a rap in the newly launched video. The rap reinforces the theme of the show and touches upon some serious topics, which we as a society refrain from discussing. We are looking forward to create a positive change in India with thought provoking content that gives audiences a fresh new perspective, on key topics. The show is set to empower listeners with a chance to be an active participant in positive, progressive change.”