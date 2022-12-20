99 Pancakes Launches Its First Outlet In Hyderabad

New Delhi, December 20, 2022: 99 Pancakes, India’s first QSR chain, specializing in the pancakes segment, has launched its first dine-in outlet in Hyderabad. The outlet is located at Jubilee Hills and will offer a variety of options in pancakes with unique names like Red Riding Hood, containing fresh strawberries (seasonal) Nutella, whipped cream, chip sprinklers. Even though the QSR is known for its scrumptious pancakes, it also offers waffles, French Crepes, Cakes & Pastries, Macaroons, Shakes, et al.

Going further, the QSR chain will open two more outlets in Hyderabad in the dine-in and takeaway format.

99 Pancakes, which came into existence in the year 2017, already runs 40+ QSRs across India – Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Varanasi, Jabalpur, Indore, Rewa, Bhopal, Raipur, and Surat.

On the launch of its first-ever city store in Hyderabad, Vikesh Shah, Founder of 99 Pancakes, said, “Since the incorporation of 99 Pancakes in 2017, we have received an overwhelming response from our customers. Pancakes is a very new segment for the Indian market and customers have played a vital role in our growth. And now, we have planned to come to this city and we wish to serve the best of our pancakes. With our growing presence, we are planning to expand within Hyderabad in the coming months, with two more dine-in plus takeaway outlets and expand to other cities of India as well.”

99 Pancakes is a brand, which collaborated with the leading kids’ television channel, Cartoon Network, and launched a campaign, ‘Redraw Your World’ this year in April.