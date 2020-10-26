9stacks celebrates the signing of Suresh Raina as brand ambassador by hosting “Raina Freeroll” tournament on 27th Oct 2020

9stacks, India’s fastest growing poker platform recently signed up Suresh Raina as their brand Ambassador, and to celebrate it, 9stacks organized a special “Raina Freeroll Tournament” on 27th October 2020 at 7 pm. The pool prize money was 1,00,000 and the entry is free for all. In September 2020, 9stacks announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer – Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador.

The partnership will see the cricketer in the brand’s upcoming campaigns and promote 9stacks through various engagement activities. 9stacks offers the best experience to its players through its intuitive User Interface and innovative promotions.

Raina will anchor the brand with his sports charisma and help in creating a higher brand recall amongst the key target audience.

Founded by Sudhir Kamath, Pratik Kumar & Rishab Mathur in 2017, 9stacks has witnessed a meteoric rise in its popularity and has emerged as one of the most exciting online poker gaming platform in recent times. With around 350,000 users, 9stacks offers its users the experience and thrill of fast-paced and dynamic gaming. The platform currently offers Texas and Omaha variants of poker that engage both experienced players and learners.

Sudhir Kamath, Co-founder, 9stacks says, “it’s been a month since we roped Raina as our brand ambassador for 9stacks and we are super delighted to see the response we have received from our users both existing and new ones. To celebrate this occasion, we are conducting this ‘Raina freeroll’ tournament.”.