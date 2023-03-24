A Beginner’s Guide to Pairing Pendants with Chains

All of us love to shop jewellery, but when you have to pick a matching chain and pendant, the game gets tougher. You have to consider plenty of factors to make sure the combination you choose matches your personality and the latest trend.

If you are a beginner who is completely clueless about pairing a pendant with chain, we understand your dilemma. This is why we have created this guide to help you find your perfect pendant with chain. All you need to do is read till the end and make notes on crucial things.

Image Source: Mia by Tanishq

Let us begin!

Things To Consider While Buying A Pendant with Chain

Metals:

First things first: you need to determine what metal you wish to buy and then which metals will complement each other. For beginners, we would suggest you take the easy way and pair a pendant with a chain with matching metal. For example, if you have a gold pendant, pair it with a gold chain. This will create a cohesive look and ensure that the necklace looks intentional.

In case you wish to mix the metals, we would suggest you consider the colour tone. For instance, go for rose gold and copper since they create a cohesive look.

Size Matters:

Imagine that you buy a delicate pendant and pair it with a thick chain. It is definitely not going to look good. Thus, always think about the size. Make sure that the size of the pendant and chain complement each other.

A good rule would be to pair delicate pendants with thin chains and pair a larger pendant with a thicker chain to balance the weight.

Colour Contrast:

Some people love to add colours to their pendant with chain. If you want that too, try to work on contrasting colours. For instance, you can pair a gold pendant with a silver chain or vice versa. Or just select a pendant with gemstones like red garnet or emerald and pair it with gold. This will create an interesting visual effect and can make your necklace stand out.

You can also select a gemstone based on your sun sign or birth date. They are getting quite popular nowadays.

Length:

Yes, this is another crucial factor that can totally make or break the look of your pendant with chain. For instance, you would not want to buy a shorter chain and pair it with a heavy pendant.

To begin with, select the length of the chain that complements the neckline of your clothing. Then, based on that length, select a pendant. We would suggest you go for a shorter pendant for a choker or a shorter chain. Or you can pick a longer pendant that can be paired with a longer chain or a pendant necklace.

Texture:

Not many people focus on this, but texture can also enhance the look of your overall pendant with chain necklace. In fact, you can create an interesting effect by pairing a textured pendant with a simple chain or vice versa. This creates a unique visual effect and can make your necklace stand out. So, do invest time in understanding texture and then make a decision.

To Sum Up!

Now that you have read all the points, we are sure that your search for the perfect pendant with chain will become easier. Just make sure you consider the overall look and feel you’re trying to achieve. You can also experiment with different combinations to find the perfect pairing for your personal style.

