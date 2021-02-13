A Bridge To Reconnect With Friends & Family…

Initially the lockdown and then the pandemic woos kept most of us away from our loved ones, be it our Grandparents, Cousins and even Friends. Helping customers to reconnect with their loved ones and capturing this precious moment, Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Kandivali (East) have installed a mesmerising Venetian #BridgeToLove.

Customers visiting the mall this week till the Valentine’s Day, Feb 14, 2021 can shop for Rs. 2021 to get a chance to take pictures with their loved ones on the #BridgeToLove. On shopping for Rs. 2021, customers will also get parking complementary.

Alternatively, those who can’t accompany their loved ones to the mall can participate in the #BridgeToLove contest on instagram.com/growels101 by expressing their love in the comments box and tagging their loved ones with “Thinking about you”. Top 3 participants with the most entries will win gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 along with bonus vouchers for those they have tagged!

Speaking about this activity, Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Kandivali, said, “Malls are not just shopping destinations, they are more of community centres where people visit with family and friends to have a good time while fulfilling their retail, entertainment & dining needs. We, at Growel’s 1O1 Mall, have always built an ambience that provides a fascinating visual delight for the customers, setting the right tone for celebrations. The enchanting decorations at our Mall acts as an extension of these celebrations that customers can take back as memories with them back home.”

