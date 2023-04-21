A Call to Action for Sustainable Water Management: Dr. Sanjay Sherpuria’sbook Jal Prabandhan – Jan Sanchay Mein Jan Bhagidari launched

New Delhi, April 21, 2023:Social entrepreneur Sanjay Sherpuria’s book Jal Prabandhan – Jan Sanchay Mein Jan Bhagidari, was launched at the hands of the Honourable Governor of Jharkhand Mr. Radhakrishnan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The book was launched on the sidelines of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Shri Chandrashekhar. The launch function was held during a national seminar on ‘G20- Towards a sustainable Habitat, Clean and Safe Water is a Must’ organised by the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) in collaboration with Yuva Bharti Trust. Prominent invitees from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh well attended the function. The Group Editor of Hindustan Samachar, Padma Shri Ram Bahadur Rai and the Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dayashankar Singh, were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Speaking after the book was released, Dr. Sanjay Sherpuria said that areas of Saurashtra and Kutch had drinking water available today due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi started building small check dams in these areas where even drinking water was unavailable. Dr. Sherpuria attributed the solution to Gujarat’s water problem to building check dams with public participation. “Since then and to date, I have participated in this work. We must focus on restrained water management because it can become a national issue. But if a water grid is created, then the water problem in the country can be solved in the coming years, and this work can be done only through public participation,” Dr Sherpuria said. Padmashree Ram Bahadur Rai, the group editor of Hindustan Samachar, remembered the late Prime Minister Chandrashekhar on his birth anniversary. “During Chandrashekhar’s travels across India, he had identified five issues, one of which was water-related. In a private conversation, Chandrashekhar had e during a national crisis, only the RSS during a national crisis could rescue the country,” Padmashree Rai said.

He also said that the people of Delhi should ask the government to account for the expenditure of thousands of crores in the name of Yamuna cleaning because this work is not visible anywhere. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Shri DayashankarSingh said that Chandrashekhar was such a personality who constantly aimed to work for the people by moving away from political cause and favour.

The Governor of Jharkhand, Shri Radhakrishnan, was the chief guest who welcomed the G-20-attached water dialogue organised on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Chandrashekhar. SPWD Director Mr. Gautam Das said no person or state has the right over the water. He said it was a pleasure that so many people participated in the programme organised on the water. Mr Jasim Mohd. Read out the programme outline and propose a vote of thanks.