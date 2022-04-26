A Career overseas appeals to 85.5% of Healthcare Professionals: TrueProfile.io Survey

New Delhi, 26.04.2022: A career overseas appeals to more than 85% of healthcare professionals in India as per the latest survey conducted by TrueProfile.io, the online career hub for healthcare professionals. This survey was conducted among the healthcare professionals of major states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and some other states of the country. As per the survey, the majority of the healthcare professionals opt for GCC (64%) followed by the UK (40%) and Canada (24%), Ireland (21%) while choosing a job abroad.

Some of the key findings of the survey are as follows:

● 34.4% of healthcare professionals plan to move overseas for 5 – 10 years for a job. While, 25.8 % plan to stay overseas for 3 – 5 years, 8% are expected to stay no longer than 3 years and a share of 31.9% respondents wish to remain overseas.

● When speaking of timelines, 44% of the respondents would like to move overseas in the next 0-3 months.

● As per the survey, better career opportunities and prospects is what most appeals to the majority (about 62%) of the healthcare professionals. Earning a higher salary appeals to 35% and 26% look for better professional development when moving overseas for a job. 22% of the respondents look for an opportunity for medical specialization, whereas a better quality of life is what appeals to 15% of the respondents and 11% find their dream career while 11% wish for personal growth and 9% to support family in India.

● According to the survey the majority of the healthcare professionals use TrueProfile.io Jobs (57%) to search for new opportunities.

● Some of the key areas of concern among healthcare professionals while going abroad are recruitment scams, unsuccessful job search, financial stress or worries, licensing concerns.

● Some other concerns include the cost of living, work-life balance, document verification, getting a visa, finding accommodation and language barriers.