A cooperation protocol between ‘Fawry’ and BM Consumer Finance Souhoola to enhance electronic payment solutions

24 August 2023 – (Cairo, Egypt) ‘Fawry’, the leading company in the field of banking technology and digital payments, has signed a cooperation protocol with BM Consumer Finance Souhoola, a leader in providing financial solutions, to enhance electronic payment services, provide Souhoola’s clients with a distinct set of the latest digital technologies in financial transactions, and provide various payment methods for merchants.

This partnership enables “BM Consumer Finance Souhoola” customers to use ‘Fawry Accept’ systems, provided by ‘Fawry’ to meet the needs of customers and ensure speedy payment of their various purchases, through ‘Fawry’ merchant’s network through POS devices available in the traditional stores, as well as the electronic payment gateway for online stores.

This partnership comes within the framework of Fawry’s support for financial inclusion, expansion of the digital transformation process, and promotion of cashless payment methods. It also aims to provide the Egyptian consumer finance sector with the latest innovative financial technology solutions and various payment channels with easy procedures, to facilitate customers’ lifestyles, and meet all their needs.

Heba El-Awady, Chief business officer at ‘Fawry’, said: “We are proud to cooperate with BM Consumer Finance ‘Souhoola’, a pioneer in the field of consumer financing”.

She added: The cooperation is a practical implementation of Fawry’s strategy to reach new segments and target the largest number of beneficiaries in many sectors to benefit from Its services and various digital payment methods”.

She stressed that the cooperation with “BM Consumer Finance Souhoola” comes in succession to the partnerships and cooperations that Fawry has concluded with various companies and institutions specialized in consumer finance, which contributes to strengthening Fawry’s position as a safe, easy and fast payment method to be the first choice for the Egyptian consumer in the digital payments market.

Ahmed El- Shanawany, Managing Director of “BM Consumer Finance Souhoola” said: “The collaboration with ‘Fawry’, one of the leading companies in the field of electronic payments in Egypt, is an important step in our endeavor to provide easy and diversified payment options to our customers, as Fawry is one of the largest companies in all governorates”.

He added, “We are happy with this step, and excited to work together to meet our customers’ needs and provide a unique experience that includes easy financing systems and fast and advanced payment methods.”