A Definitive Guide to Understanding the Importance of Industrial Nitrogen Generators

Nitrogen constitutes 78% of the air we breathe and the invention of nitrogen generators has become more pertinent for businesses and industrial applications’ need to imbibe pure air.

A nitrogen generator can produce purities of up to 99.9999%. It can deliver pure nitrogen as output, and facilitate the separation of nitrogen molecules from dry compressed air. The demand for industrial nitrogen generators is on a steady rise since having an onsite nitrogen generator has proven to be way more beneficial, especially in cutting costs and eliminating the need to procure gas cylinders.

Common Types of Nitrogen Generators

Pressure swing adsorption generators and membrane generators are the two common types of nitrogen generators.

: They employ a method that is termed selective permeation. They separate the molecules of nitrogen from the stream of compressed air flowing in with the pressure. Porous hollow fibres of variable length, efficiency, material, and diameter are what these kinds of generators make use of. Pressure Swing Adsorption Nitrogen Generators: These kinds of generators carry out their separation by making use of a carbon molecular sieve situated into towers; one which is Tower A, and the other which is Tower B. Please note, it’s “adsorption”, and it shouldn’t be confused with absorption.

The separation and regeneration process is the different processes carried out respectively by the two pressure towers A and B. While other gases in the compressed air are adsorbed, nitrogen is isolated as compressed air flows into the PSA generator.

These generators provide the flow volume and purity levels some industries require, but one of the downsides is that they may be more expensive than membrane generators.

Benefits of Onsite Nitrogen Generators

There are lots of benefits attached to making use of an onsite nitrogen generator. Gas cylinders do come with some issues, and onsite nitrogen generators can put an end to all troubles, which is just one of the several benefits.

: Using a nitrogen generator can save you a whole lot of stress and financial complications. You can save yourself the stress of shipping, waiting for shipment to arrive, and as well lessen the costs of purchasing cylinders. For most nitrogen-using industries, an increase in production cost can be provoked by the year-round fluctuation of gas prices, which is a motivating factor to switch to an on-site nitrogen generator. Environmental Impact . You’ll be playing a significant role and contributing to the environment by obliging to onsite nitrogen generation because there’s a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere during the production of nitrogen cylinders, not to even talk of the level of energy they demand. Trucks delivering the cylinders can be reduced, and emissions from cylinder manufacturers can be massively minimised when you go for an onsite nitrogen generator.

. You’ll be playing a significant role and contributing to the environment by obliging to onsite nitrogen generation because there’s a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere during the production of nitrogen cylinders, not to even talk of the level of energy they demand. Trucks delivering the cylinders can be reduced, and emissions from cylinder manufacturers can be massively minimised when you go for an onsite nitrogen generator. Corrosion Prevention. Prevention of corrosion is another beautiful benefit of employing onsite nitrogen generators. In the case of an emergency, it helps to ensure the pipes and the entire system function as required, it aids in mitigation of the buildup of obstructive material, and deposit formation is also reduced. Due to oxygen in the air, it reduces corrosion; when you apply nitrogen in fire sprinkler systems.

Industrial Application of On-site Nitrogen Generators

Distinct industries widely apply this valuable process referred to as on-site nitrogen generation, and here’s how they go by it;