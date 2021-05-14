A degree in International Hospitality and Tourism Management awaits you

Hyderabad, May 2021: With a string of long-standing associations with international and domestic hospitality majors to its credit, one of India’s best hospitality institutes V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) offers a three-year and a two-year full-time program.

VMSIIHE affiliated to the Goa University and supported by Marriott International India offers B.Sc. International Hospitality Management Degree and M.Sc. International Hospitality and Tourism Management program. The programs equip young hotel management students with intensive practical training and honing of necessary skills, with a special focus on the development of personality, professional attitude, and leadership qualities, all of which are signatures of outstanding industry professionals.

The Institute has the unique privilege of having an existing collaboration with Turismo de Portugal. The collaboration is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries, in the presence of Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, during his visit to Goa in 2017. As part of the MoU, students keen to embark on an international education-related adventure are offered an opportunity to visit Portugal as a part of the exchange program.

VMSIIHE offers professional internships at reputed starred hotels where students will get trained by international professionals in some of the leading hotel chains, such as Taj Exotica, Alila Diwa Goa, Grand Hyatt, Vivanta by Taj, Goa Marriott Resort & Spa, Novotel Goa Resort, and Spa, etc.

VMSIIHE can boast of 100 percent placement assistance for its graduates. Students get an opportunity to go through selection rounds of renowned hotel chains of the likes of The Taj, The Oberoi, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt to name a few for Management Trainees and other positions. In addition to this, VMSIIHE students get selected in reputed hotels in Portugal for Management Trainee positions.

VMSIIHE is the first hospitality institute in India and also in the state of Goa to obtain the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification, which requires passing a thorough audit of institutional practices. The prestigious certification has been obtained under the central government’s ‘Eat Right Campus’ initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) which aims to promote safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices in educational campuses, workplaces, hospitals, tea estates, etc. across the country.

VMSIIHE has been awarded Swachchatam Mahavidyalaya Samman by the Goa University for the cleanest campus in Goa for three consecutive years. 2016-17, 2017-18 & 2018-2019.

The Institute itself is located in the idyllic village of Raia in South Goa and the campus, spread over six acres, is ideally suited for nurturing students keen on developing themselves as hotel management professionals and industry leaders of the future.

Here’s what a student can expect when he or she walks into the campus: a fully functional 5-star training hotel, with a grand lobby area and reception, well-appointed guestrooms, training kitchen, restaurant with banqueting facilities, air-conditioned hostels with attached bath, gymnasium, swimming pool, sports, and recreational facilities.

VMSIIHE’s well-planned, holistic program offers students a profound exposure to various facets of the industry, departmental processes related to food & beverage planning, showmanship, front office and housekeeping practices, human resource management, food production operations, and event management. It is the Institute’s intensive leadership programme, which helps inculcate the necessary qualities to bring out leadership and man-management qualities in individuals.

Students can +91 982-280-7814 or +91 832-662-3000 to schedule a virtual appointment on any working day from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One can visit www.vmsiihe.edu.in for more details.