A dog gives his perspective on New Year’s resolutions in Supertails’ new video campaign

Digital pet care start-up, Supertails, has released a new film, The New Year’s Resolution, where it brings the voice of a dog to its audience. First of January brings with itself resolutions that have a questionable shelf life. Yet, year after year, humans make promises to themselves that they don’t keep. This film is a take on that, but from a pet’s perspective.

x

The film is narrated by Max, a Golden Retriever, who knows his dad too well. Every year, he takes resolutions like going for early morning walks, staying hydrated, and reading more. All of which he invariably won’t follow through, if not for loving and caring Max who wakes him up on time, pulls him out of the house, and keeps him on track with his goals.

The film aims to drive the point that pets understand humans more than we think they do. They are observant and care for us, it’s just that sometimes we miss the signs. The film ends with Max calling all dogs to help their parents during the year end, when the human urge kicks in to set unrealistic goals and change their lives. Pets see their parents as being perfect, so Max sees this phase of resolutions funny.

Supertails also asks pet parents to keep their pets closer this year, to spend time understanding them and building a real bond with them. With busy lives, pet parents sometimes aren’t able to pay enough attention to the ways their pets love and silently care for them. This is their call to stick through the tough times that parenthood sometimes brings.

“Pet adoption rates have been consistently increasing over the last few years, but a recent study led by Mars Petcare and other experts shows that 50% of Indian pet parents have admitted to relinquishing a pet. While we work on creating new products and services to make India a pet friendlier country, it is only with attention and quality time that one can build a bond with their pets. The love of a pet is unmatched, this is our call to give yourself a real chance at feeling it.” says Varun Sadana, Co-founder at Supertails.

Supertails is a digital pet care start-up, with a one stop solution for pet food and supplies in a platform that also provides trustworthy veterinary care and online dog behavior training. The start-up stands for holistic pet care and of nurturing healthy pet families for young people. This is the 7 month old start-up’s third film campaign. Know more about Supertails at supertails.com.