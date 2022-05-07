A free certificate program in entrepreneurial skills to empower women was successfully concluded by B&WSSC

Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) in its endeavour to empower women and youth in the field of beauty and wellness successfully concluded a ‘Free Certificate Course in Entrepreneurial Skills for budding Women Entrepreneurs”, in collaboration with Collective Good Foundation, under the CSR initiative with a target to train women across India through online and offline classes.

Informing about the same, Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council stated, ”The core objective of the program was to create a respectable and sustainable livelihood impact for aspiring women entrepreneurs by enhancing their understanding of the following key skills and aspects that are required for a business to be successful, particularly in this age of technological advancement”.

Monica Bahl, CEO, B&WSSC further informed that “the course was free for all and offered in Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, Industry-specific skills, and Soft skills. Moreover, the scope of the course became wider as many aspiring women entrepreneurs along with working women and girls from Government and private sector got themself registered for the course. B&WSSC extended this opportunity to Government institutes too that including NSTIs, ITIs, PMKK, PMKVY centers, schools/colleges, and industry-run private institutes. The course saw an overwhelming response from all corners as an open invitation to register for this FREE course was promoted on RED FM for a week covering various regions. An overwhelming response was received from all the stakeholders. The training was conducted in a blended format of online and offline modules so as to include the established & well-known motivational & domain trainers worldwide. Few Prominent trainers included Mr. Rahul Grover, Head of Security Solutions Architect, DXC Technology, the UK who trained the beneficiaries on Cyber Security, Ms. Deepti Dange from Persona Stars, Canada trained students on Image Consulting, Mr. Himanshu Shekhar, Leadership Consultant & Transformation Coach from Pune & Ms. Srividya, TEDx Speaker.

This Entrepreneurial Skills Training for budding women entrepreneurs proved to be a Stepping stones that would help them in their journey to becoming a successful business Women as it has enabled them with the knowledge required to make business decisions by identifying and evaluating opportunities efficiently.

The outcomes of the training were: