A free virtual Karate Do Training webinar 2020 organised by four city based karate organisation.

Four Karate Association of the city has organised a 1st VIRTUAL KARATE-DO TRAINING WEBINAR 2020. Around 224 participants from all over India and Bangladesh took part in this event, with great enthusiasm and zeal. The occasion was graced by the Hanshi Premjit Sen (President of KAB), Kyoshi Hasrat Khan (All India Chief of Tenshinkan Karate-Do), Shihan Suresh Kenichira (All India Chief of Okinawa Shorin Ryu Karate-Do), Shihan Subhas Mitra (Vice President KAB) and also Kyoshi Joydeb Mondal (General Secretary of KAB) could not make it due to technical issues, but conveyed his good wishes for the event.

This virtual webinar was organised by Sensei DIPAK KUMAR SHAW of INDIA JKF GOJUKAI/TAKUJI-KENBUKAN ASSOCIATION, Sensei SUBIR MAZUMDER of OKINAWA SHORIN RYU SHORINKAN KARATE-DO & KOBUDO ASSOCIATION OF BENGAL, Shihan SAMIRAN DEY of GLOBAL GOJUKAI KARATE-DO ASSOCIATION, Shihan MANOJ PRASAD of TENSHINKAN KARATE-DO ASSOCIATION OF BENGAL

In the virtual webinar, the topics were discussed on Fitness by Shihan Manoj Prasad, As we all know fitness is very important every time and due to this pandemic most of us completely depend from home.

So fitness is very important, Sensei Dipak Kumar Shaw was taught on Kihon(Basic of Karate), KUMITE (FIGHTING) by Shihan Samiran Dey and KATA & KUMITE RULES by Sensei Subir Mazumder

Their style chiefs of four different forms of Karate-Do, came together to share our knowledge to the karatekas using the Virtual platform during this pandemic, where all our students are locked at home doing less physical activity. The enthusiasm seen in their eyes that day during the Training Webinar was heartwarming.

This initiative helped us all in promoting the art of Karate-Do in this time of crisis. No fees were charged from any participants. Everyone will be awarded a digital participation certificate.