A freedom road trip ‘Adhbhut Bharat’ to celebrate 75th Independence day by Mann Tours

#DekhoApnaDesh’ FREEDOM ROAD TRIPS to help citizens deep dive into incredible India’s art, culture, history & heritage

New Delhi- 14th August 2021: To celebrate and cherish the spirit of our freedom, Mann Tours celebrated 75th National Independence Day with underprivileged kids from various places of the capital to promote domestic tourism. The motive of this magnificent extravaganza was not only to invoke a sense of pride among the youth of the country and not consider the day as a mere holiday or vacation but also the contribution of every citizen to feel pride and celebrate the nation’s Independence Day.

The key highlight of this event was 100 underprivileged Kids in tri-color outfits along with the national flag in their hands and created awareness about domestic tourism. Kids did Dilli Darshan through 8 super luxury coaches of Mann Tours, wrapped in tri-color making a spectacular view on beautiful Delhi roads for the special celebration of our nation’s Independence Day. A special rally ‘Adhbhut Bharat’ flagged off from Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri in Morning at 9 o’clock and concluded at the same place around 2 pm after visiting Qutub Minar, Humayun’s tomb, Rajghat, drive past Red Fort, India Gate, Parliament House.

This 75th Independence Day, Mann Tours is happy to announce its ‘#DekhoApnaDesh’ Freedom Road Trips to help citizens deep dive into Incredible India’s art, culture, history & heritage. Whether you’re looking for an extended or a weekend Road Trip to relax and revive, holidays with friends and family, a trip to your favorite chillout spot or a trip to a heritage location or embark on an adventure trip, Mann Tours ‘#DekhoApnaDesh’ Freedom Road Trips are crafted to suit your holiday needs. Discover Incredible India, live your life, and add a little spice to it with Mann Tours ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ Exciting Holiday Packages crafted just for you.

“The tourism sector plays a big role in the socio-economic development of our country by providing immense economic opportunities to the local communities. We believe that boost in domestic tourism will not only enable small & medium size tour operators to get back to somewhere near to pre covid level of business but also enable drive livelihoods by cultivating excitement for many lesser-known, yet exotic destination treasures’, said Amrit Mann, Director, Mann Tours.

What’s more novel and interesting to note is Mann Tours Special Initiative – ‘Give Orphan Children a Holiday’. Speaking on the occasion, Parmjeet Mann, Director, Mann Tours said – “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the minds of all us including children. Imagine, the kind of impact it has had on marginalized children. We want make a small contribution to society in whatever little way we can. We want to help build a world where every child attains the right to development and participation. As part of our ‘Give Orphan Children a Holiday’ Special Initiative, every last Sunday of the month, we wish to take out children from Delhi’s orphanages under the guidance of the orphanage on a half day tour of Delhi to them a chance to ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and form positive childhood memories”