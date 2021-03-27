A Green And Organic Holi Awaits You At Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The time of the year is back where we add a tinge of colourto your life and indulge in a range of delicious delicacies. Mark your calendars for the 29th of March from 12:00pm to 4:00pm and immerse yourself in celebrating Holi with a splash of colours and flavours at The Brasserie, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Holi is a festival that is widely celebrated by Indians and is an integral part of our culture and traditions. Celebrate this festival of colour, happiness and laughter by indulging in a range of mouthwatering treats like Puranpoli, Gujia, Besan Laddoo, Thandai and much more. Along with this, get ready to sip on a range of eclectic cocktails and mocktails to keep your spirits high. Celebrate this occasion with a scrumptious brunch only at INR1,712 plus taxes, per person (Non-Alcoholic) and INR 2,305 plus taxes, per person (Alcohol-inclusive).

On this festive day let’s come together and take a break from our daily routine to celebrate with our friends and family. Hilton Mumbai International Airport is all set to make this day a fun-filled and memorable one for all of you.

“Holi is a festival known forvibrant colours, and this year we are celebrating the theme of Green Holi. We are encouraging no use of harmful artificial colours and are following all social-distancing protocols. This year, our guests will be able to experience a colorful and fragrant Holi celebration, with use of flower petals. Our chefs have prepared a lavish brunch menu with a range of flavoursome and culturally rich festive food at The Brasserie.”, said Mr. Brijesh Singh, F&B Manager, Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport is located on Sahar Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099. For room reservations, contact on +91 22 2838 0000/ 6199 0000, or write to us at business.mumbai@hilton.com.