A Guide about the Cost to Start a Profit Accumulator

The most frequently asked question is, what is the total cost that this process takes up when it comes to matching betting. In the matched betting world, the amount of money you have to use is known as your “bank.” It is known that the bigger your bank is, the better it is.

The major purpose for this is to enable you to cover larger obligations in exchanges like Betfair. This means you may locate matches with greater odds and obtain a larger benefit from every offer made. Here is a detailed guide on the costs it will take to begin a profit accumulator:

1. The subscription plans for Profit accumulator

If you do not have a lot of money to start with, then that’s ok. Many people who begin matched betting with profit accumulators begin with a relatively smaller bank. The software itself offers you free trials that can be made useful with a bank for 60 pounds. If you are willing to be patient, your bank can build up smoothly, leading to better profits. People can set their own goals, but here is how a normal journey can look like:

0 months – 100 pounds

One month – 200 pounds

Three months – 800 pounds

Six months –2500 pounds

2. Membership levels for profit accumulator

Profit accumulator’s platinum membership is all about tutorials, and it helps people learn and make profits via betting on sports offers and other promotions from bookies.

The membership for diamond customers is a step ahead in every way. Every profit accumulator review agrees with its usefulness and legitimacy. Using this membership, you can make huge profits by teaching, and you can help others set foot as well. You can also benefit from casino-related offers.

Overall, with the platinum membership, you can make profits on matched bets. With the diamond membership, you will benefit from making money plus more profits by adding casinos to your game.

3. The membership offers:

The platinum membership includes:

Full training

More than 60 signup offers where you can make up to $1000 initial profit

Sports reloading offers

Support available 24/7

A community forum

You will be provided with betting software and tools

There will be a 0% commission on some markets

The diamond membership includes:

Proper casino training and more guides

Over 150 sign up offers

Reload offers are sent daily

A forum for the casino vertical

The best and most efficient casino tools and software

4. The prices:

Profit accumulators’ platinum membership is for 24.99 pounds for 30 days, and for 12 months, it will cost you 180 pounds. On the other hand, the diamond membership costs 39.99 for 30 days and 12 months; it can cost you 300 pounds which can save you a good 180 pounds compared to paying for it monthly.

It should be known that both these plans provide immense value, and you can easily cover your costs of a year in no time, even if you opt for a monthly subscription.

So, now that you have all the needed costs, you can easily plan your investment in a profit accumulator and start to make whopping profits in the best and the most legit betting way there is!