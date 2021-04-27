A guide to a digitally safe Ramadan’s celebration during the pandemic

NordVPN expert’s top tips for celebrating Ramadan 2021 remotely

A recent study by Statista showed that nearly 48% of respondents from the Middle East and North Africa expected to perform Ramadan rituals under lockdown in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, a quarter of respondents from the region said they would be taking extra precautions even if there were no restrictions.

It is the second year that Muslims celebrate Ramadan in the midst of a pandemic. A time for fasting, worship, and charity, Ramadan is also when people typically gather around festive meals to break their daylong fast, get together for prayers, and exchange visits. This year, similarly to last year, Arabic countries have introduced restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise globally. Some of those restrictions include curfews, a limited number of visitors in mosques, social distancing restrictions, and a ban on the gatherings.

“With those restrictions in mind, governments also offer a lot of technical opportunities to their Muslim citizens. When the safest place to pray is home, some countries broadcast Quranic recitations on social media. Other countries share a series of how-to videos for organizing prayers at home. That is why this year your digital security is essential during Ramadan”, says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN.

With that in mind, NordVPN provides a guide for a safe Ramadan celebration online.

Pray safely online. Most of the prayers, speeches, and Quranic recitations are transmitted on live feeds on social media this year. In order to make sure cybercriminals are not spying on you and your loved ones while you pray together, several measures have to be taken.

First, check if the prayer you are taking part in is organized by an official institution, like the government, or a religious community you know. If you have the opportunity, choose prayers broadcasted on Zoom or any other safe web conferencing platforms, as they tend to have fewer participants, which means more privacy. It is best not to turn on your camera to preserve your family’s privacy during the ritual.

Also, don’t overload your social media account with too much personal information. Check your privacy settings and never share personal details, such as your home address or telephone number, as they can be accessible to anyone, including criminals. The digital privacy expert Daniel Markuson advises against posting pictures of any documents that contain sensitive information or scannable codes, such as QR and barcodes.

Scam-free and private online shopping. At this moment, marketers see the rise of sales in Ramadan-themed decorations. Cybercriminals see those numbers too and become more active than ever during holidays. To feel more confident while shopping online for your celebration, make sure that the e-shop you are choosing is a legitimate business. Look for the visible signs that may identify a fake store: poor website design, broken language, suspicious domain names, shady contact information, and so on. Be sure there’s a padlock symbol in the address bar next to the website address. It means the connection is secure.

Daniel Markuson also emphasized the importance of never entering sensitive information or banking details in any pop-up windows in suspicious emails. Moreover, every online buyer should use strong and unique passwords so that hackers couldn’t crack them or use them to unlock other accounts. A strong password is usually at least 15 characters long. Use numbers, symbols, capital, and lowercase letters in random order. Since remembering different passwords for all your accounts is virtually impossible, various password managers, like NordPass, are here to help.

One more tip for online shopping is to erase your browsing history or use incognito mode while buying presents for your loved ones during the holiday season. Both ads and internet searches can give away what gifts you are purchasing, which ruins the surprise. What you can also do is hide your IP address with a reliable VPN, such as NordVPN. That will help you avoid IP-based ads, which could otherwise show up on any devices connected to your home Wi-Fi router.

Clean up your digital life. Ramadan is a great time to reflect on our habits online, learn something new, and clean up our digital life. Start with cleaning your folders and delete everything you haven’t opened for ages. Then, put the rest of the files in a secure place using a reliable encryption tool, such as NordLocker. Make sure to delete all the accounts that are getting digital dust. Delete your cookies, cache, and browsing history. Being at home in lockdown, you probably have more time than usual, so use it wisely.

“The world of cybersecurity is evolving very fast. New products, risks, and features appear constantly, so you need to stay up to date. Ramadan is the time when you can catch up with the tech world and implement some of the latest safety measures”, Daniel Markuson recommends.