A Guide to TV Advertising Metrics: Measuring Your Success on Linear, Connected, and Streaming TV

So, you’ve decided to invest in TV advertising, and now you’re wondering how to measure your success. We get it.

With countless cable networks, streaming services, and Connected TV devices, it can be overwhelming to determine which metrics to track. And then there’s the question many of us likely have – is there a difference between the ideal metrics to track for linear TV vs. Connected TV?

But don’t worry – in this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know to measure the impact of your TV advertising across linear, streaming, and Connected TV.

Why is Tracking Metrics So Important?

Tracking TV advertising metrics is essential for measuring your return on investment (ROI). By monitoring key metrics, you can calculate the actual cost of acquiring a customer. This data allows you to adjust the advertising spend to optimize for results. Without tracking the metrics, you have no way of knowing whether your investment was worth it.

It’s also important to keep in mind that your TV ads are designed to reach a specific audience. Tracking metrics allows you to see if you’re hitting that target. If you’re not, then you can adjust your advertising strategy.

With access to viewer data, you can see whether your ads appeal to your intended demographic. The information could reveal that you aren’t reaching your target audience, or that you need to adjust how you present your messaging.

Finally, tracking TV metrics is an excellent way of analyzing competitors. You can compare your metrics to theirs, and identify where they’re doing well and where they’re struggling. This competitive analysis can identify gaps that you can fill to gain a competitive edge.

Linear TV Metrics

Let’s start with linear TV – the traditional cable and broadcast television networks.

The most common metric used to measure the success of linear TV advertising is the Rating Point (RP). An RP is equal to 1 percent of the audience of a particular demographic group. For example, if your ad reaches 100,000 women ages 25-54, that’s equivalent to 1 RP.

Another important metric for linear TV advertising is Reach, which measures the number of unique households or individuals that were exposed to your ad at least once. Reach is typically expressed as a percentage of the total target audience.

For example, if your ad reaches 10 million households and your target audience is 100 million households, your Reach would be 10%.

Connected TV Metrics

Connected TVs are internet-connected devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, or streaming devices that allow viewers to access streaming content. Because Connected TV devices track user data, advertisers have access to more granular metrics than linear TV ads.

One of the most common metrics for Connected TV advertising is the View-Through Rate (VTR), which measures the percentage of viewers who watch your entire ad without skipping. VTR is an important metric because it indicates the level of engagement of your audience.

Another useful metric for Connected TV ads is the Ad Completion Rate (ACR), which measures the percentage of viewers who watch your entire ad, regardless of whether they skip or not. The Ad completion rate is particularly helpful in understanding how your ads are resonating with your target audience and how to tweak your messaging for maximum impact.

Streaming TV Metrics

Streaming TV refers to services such as Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video that deliver content over the Internet and allow viewers to watch shows on demand. Since streaming TV services don’t rely on traditional TV advertising models, their metrics are a bit different than those used for linear TV.

One important metric for streaming TV advertising is Cost Per Completed View (CPCV), which measures how much it costs for a viewer to watch your ad in its entirety. CPCV is determined by dividing the total cost of the ad by the number of viewers who completed the ad.

Another important metric for streaming TV ads is the Completion Rate, which measures the percentage of views that led to a completed view. The Completion Rate is critical because it reflects how engaging your content is to your audience.

Final Thoughts

There you have it – a comprehensive guide to measuring the success of your TV advertising efforts.

Remember, the key to success with TV advertising is using data to understand what works and what doesn’t, and to think constantly about how you can continually refine your messaging and targeting for maximum impact.

Successful advertising isn’t so much about aiming for the same target or measuring the same sets of data each and every time. Instead, you should stay up to date on the latest trends and techniques for tracking metrics so that you can adapt to meet an ever-changing environment.

You got this!