A History Of Stock Trading In Australia

The Stock Market: An Entity Like No Other

Today, we live in a world which can be considered to be one which is becoming more and more advanced, in all senses of the word. From the different ways we choose to pay for commodities, to the numerous laws and red tape which surround all aspects of our financial lives, which we must abide by, within our lives. One of the testaments to how advanced our lives have become is the stock market.

The primary function of a stock exchange is to keep track of and report on the state of a nation’s overall economic well-being. Additionally, the stock market serves as a venue for private businesses to attract investors by offering stocks and shares of their operations for sale. There is a stock exchange located in every country on the face of the earth.

The stock market in Australia is no exception to this rule; it is one of the longest standing and has progressed thoroughly over the years. It boasts quite a long and interesting history, stemming back all the way into the 1800’s.

But what exactly does this history contain, and how does it represent the developments that have taken place in the stock market up until the present day? Have no fear, as this article will not only provide a comprehensive account of the history of the Australian Security Exchange, but it will also take a look at the ASX as it is right now.

Humble Beginnings and Failed Attempts

Before the time where one could use one of the best stock trading app australia, to trade stocks to their heart’s content, things were much rockier. A number of stock exchanges had been formed, yet all of them were extremely short lived in this regard. The biggest and most long-standing was the Bank of New South Wales, which today is the Westpac Banking Corporation.

The Sydney Stock Exchange didn’t come into existence until 1871, and in the future, it would combine with at least five other state-based stock exchanges to establish the Australian Stock Exchange. The Sydney Stock Exchange didn’t come into existence until 1871. This was also the first time that rules and regulations based on the stock market were ever released. There were only 17 rules total, and they were spread out across 6 pages.

The decade of the 1880s witnessed the establishment of a growing number of stock markets all over Australia, from Brisbane to Hobart to Perth. With the birth of all of these different stock exchanges all around Australia, the country was becoming more and more financially unified.

Gaining Momentum and Unification

When the 1890’s hit, not many of the world had their own stock market, so Australia, to stay ahead, would have their first interstate stock exchange. The Melbourne Stock Exchange played host to the very first interstate stock exchange conference.

There were representatives from the stock exchanges in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Up until the 1930s, when the arrangement was finally put in writing, meetings were held on a yearly basis.

The 1930’s were a strong decade for the Australian Stock Market, as the progress made through the interstate stock exchange had essentially manifested itself, into the earliest form of the ASX, that being the Australian Associated Stock Exchange (AASE).

Since 1903, the state stock exchanges had been getting together in a more or less haphazard way, but in 1937, Sydney formally established the organisation. Initially, the group had exchanges in Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, and Sydney. Soon after, Melbourne and Perth became members of the organisation. By utilising the AASE, the exchanges were able to progressively provide standardised listing standards for corporations, as well as unified brokerage and other regulations for stockbroking firms. In addition, ground rules were established for the flotation of government and semi-government debt raisings, as well as for commissions.

The Later 20th Century

The auction-based call method of trading was phased out and replaced with the post trading system in the 1950s, which coincided with the AASE’s continued growth throughout this decade. During this time period, trading in oil stocks also became increasingly common. Using this method, every day, for a total of five sessions every day.

In 1966, Australia would later adopt a decimal currency, something reflected heavily within the AASE. Apart from this, electronics would be a major addition to the world of stocks in the 60’s, with the The Sydney Stock Exchange being the first stock exchange in Australia to have a computer installed, an IBM 1460. It was also the first computer to be installed in Australia.

It was sent from Canada in seven separate portions, the biggest of which weighed approximately three quarters of a tonne and was the section that arrived first. It was utilised to simplify the duties of clearing houses as well as the accounting for broker-client relationships.

The Formation of the ASX

The ASX came to be on April 1st of 1987, and was a game-changer all around Australia. The Australian Stock Exchange Limited, often known as the ASX, was established as a result of legislation passed by the Australian Parliament and its incorporation. This resulted in the consolidation of the six separate stock exchanges that had previously been in operation in the nation’s capital cities.

In October, the day before a crisis in stock markets throughout the world, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) launched its Stock Exchange Automated Trading System (SEATS). The overwhelming volume of trade was successfully navigated by SEATS, earning the company high praise in the process.

The 21st Century and Today

2006 was another spectacular year for the market, as the merger between the ASX and Sydney Futures Exchange (which was carried out by means of a scheme of arrangement) was approved and announced to the market. This broadened the range of products offered by ASX to include index options, interest rate securities, energy commodities, and agricultural commodities.

As a consequence of this, the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) changed its name from the Australian Stock Exchange to the Australian Securities Exchange in order to more accurately represent the breadth of financial and investing options it offers.

When it comes to staying one step ahead of the competition in the market, the Australian Securities Exchange is clearly showing no signs of lagging behind, as all indicators point to the contrary. Even though oil prices are climbing and there are complications on Wall Street, the ASX is currently having its best session in the past two years, despite the fact that today’s forecasts indicate that a recession may be looming within the next few months.

Closing Statements

When it comes to the history of the Australian Securities Exchange, it may be summed up as a tale of solidarity and cooperation with the overarching objective of progress. The tale of the ASX is one of triumph, as it went from being disorganised to becoming cohesive.