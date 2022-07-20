A large-scale food drive in Gurugram by Hero Homes

To extend gratitude and support towards its labourers and all other members who’ve been a pillar of strength in the development, Hero Homes organised a food drive, ‘Bhandara’, in Sector 104, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The event was held as a part of their CSR activity, enhancing their active participation in building a healthy relationship with their workers. The Group managed to reach a large section of visitors, leading to content minds with the excellent food quality and warm services the organisers provided.

Hero Homes catered to around 800 workers through the drive, along with enthusiastic participation from team members and officials in the event. Hero Homes leaves no stone unturned to reach out to its supporters and oblige them to the best of their capacity. The Group has once again touched hearts with their initiative and set an ideal for others as well to return the best they can to society.