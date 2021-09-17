We all understand how pivotal it is to get your customers to engage with your brand, but it’s not as easy as it seems. Or you may already know that it’s a challenging endeavour, but you’re not quite sure how to improve your engagement strategies. One way to get customers to engage with you is through your content – but how can you grab their attention and, more importantly, pique their interest and engagement? You may be trying your best and investing your time, effort, and resources into creating content that’s real and engaging, but you may be making some common errors that don’t help you at all. So what are these errors, and how can you make them right? Here’s a look at the top mistakes content marketers make – and why customers don’t engage.

The content is not targeting the proper audience

People will often not engage with a particular content if it doesn’t seem relevant to their needs. If you notice that the content you create is ignored, it may be because it does not target the right audience. Here’s a tip: when creating your content, try to write for different personas. It would be a good idea to categorise your audience into various groups – but with a common factor linking each. These will be your client personas, and they represent the particular audiences you would like to engage.

For example: if you have a business catering to women from the ages of 32 to around 55 in a specific locale, this demographic may work for some tactics, but it may not be clear enough to support the content you have. You would be better off subdividing this audience and creating more detailed personas, such as young mums, female career professionals and executives, or women who love sports. These are all unique personas, but they are within your broader target audience.

The content doesn’t give value

You may find it challenging to engage your customers with your content because it doesn’t give enough value, as any good customer experience consultant can tell you. Content should be educational and informative, helpful, interesting, entertaining, and even inspirational. In short, you need content that can spark an emotional reaction or response. Rather than writing for a general audience, come up with content that fits the needs of the personas you have created. Identify every personas’ aspirations, fears, needs, inspirations, and problems or issues. When you do this, you can develop content with value and provide viable insight into one of the above.

The content isn’t the correct medium

Marketing a blog is different from marketing content because not all content you create is designed to be a post on your blog. Some people may be fine reading a blog post, but it’s not the case for all. That said, perhaps the content you are creating isn’t in the correct medium. Some customers prefer other content, such as videos, animations, podcasts, infographics, books, and webinars.

Assess how your different personas consume their content – how do they interact or connect with other businesses and brands? Once you find out the content they respond to, mix it into your strategy, and you’ll have substantial results before you know it.

