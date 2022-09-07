A Match Made in Heaven for all your Business and Casual attires Classy pair of Loafers from Language

The language introduces their all-new range of Loafers for men, offering the finest quality of genuine leather indulgence to men. Loafers are a must in everyone’s wardrobe, they are a match made in heaven for all your business casual attire. The language uses the finest quality genuine leather to ensure you revel in the experience of comfortable luxury.

There are several different styles to choose from Language, you will find Loafers made of genuine leather, Nappa leather, and suede and there are exotic leather options such as Eel and Ostrich skin available as well. These Loafers are versatile and are crafted in several exciting patterns that are sure to be your go-to for any occasion. Each Loafer has a picture-perfect design and a footbed that will ensure you are as comfortable as you can be. Make a statement with a classy pair of Loafers from Language.

These premium leather Loafers for men are all handmade and available in several color options. Explore the collection of Loafers for men from Language at its exclusive brand outlets at Nungambakkam Chennai, VR Mall Chennai, Express Avenue Chennai, Sarath City Mall, Hyderabad, Lulu Global Mall Bengaluru, and Lulu Mall Kochi, and in more than 200 multi-brand outlets across the country, at Viz., Metro Shoes, Mochi, Inc.5, Centro, Atesber, Regal Shoes.