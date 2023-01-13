A Mission of planting 21000 trees was initiated in Nuh district on the Birthday of Tauru’s Son Basant Bansal, Chairman of M3M group and Lifetime Trustee of M3M Foundation

Gurugram, January 13th, 2023: On the occasion of the birthday of the Lifetime Trustee of M3M Foundation & Chairman of M3M Group, Sh. Basant Bansal, M3M Foundation has started the mission of planting 21,000 fruit and evergreen trees in Nuh District, primarily in Tauru block and initiated the same from CHC Tauru, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Aarohi Senior Secondary School and planted 100 trees. This is part of their larger campaign “Sankalp”.

It is also noteworthy that M3M foundation has already identified over 100 villages in Nuh district, to work on integrated village development through their “Sarvoday” programme.

Work has also begun proactively on digitalising and refurbishing government schools, anganwadis, CHC infrastructure development, and urban wards in Nuh District.

Sh. Basant Bansal Ji also celebrated his birthday with the children of migrant workers who are part of the Foundation’s iMpower programme. One of the children painted a beautiful painting to express her affection and love for him and wished a very happy birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia said, “It is a vision of my father who believes in the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutimbakam” and being a son of Tauru, he wants to see Nuh district improving on all socio-economic indicators. On this auspicious occasion, the foundation has taken a pledge to support 100 children and youth in distress for their lifetime education and professional training. These noble initiatives couldn’t have come at a better time than his birthday.”

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards equitable development with a vision of a brighter India. Its main areas are education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development. The Foundation believes in adopting an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustaining programme.