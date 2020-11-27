A Modern Wallet for Modern Times from William Penn

A wallet is an accessory that stores all your cash, your debit/credit cards and most of the time, your personal identification cards as well. Now imagine your wallet getting lost with all your belongings in it and getting into the wrong hands, which could cause some major issues. With cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled design, Cashew, the Smart Wallet is the perfect bet for you. Cashew is the world’s first Smart Wallet with fingerprint authentication and smartphone connectivity. Cashew is always connected to your smartphone using Bluetooth technology to ensure you always have your wallet by your side.

The wallet connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and your phone alerts you every time you forget or leave your wallet behind. The RFID-protected Cashew wallet locks with an electronic latch and will only unlock through authorized fingerprint recognition. You can store up to twenty fingerprints so you can share your wallet with family members if you’d like to. If someone tries to tamper with the latch, a notification is immediately sent on your phone.

In case of loss or theft, you can mark your Cashew wallet as ‘lost’ on the free mobile app. This puts all our Cashew users on the lookout for your wallet and once your wallet is found, you will securely receive a notification about your wallet’s whereabouts.

The wallet’s free mobile app also records its last location so you can retrace your steps to find your wallet if you forget it somewhere. The “Buzz my Cashew” feature on the app makes your wallet ring and you can just follow the sound to find your misplaced wallet. The Cashew Smart Wallet lasts for up to four months without charging and can be fast-charged with the battery charger unit that is included.

This Urbane wallet is the perfect solution to help you keep a track of and stop worrying about losing your essentials on the go. So it’s time to switch from the traditional to the new and improved tech-savvy wallet.

Price: Rs. 11,999/-

Shop Online at https://www.williampenn.net/brands/cashew/cashew-smart-wallet-black.html