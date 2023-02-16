A Muthoottu Mini CSR Initiative: Hon’ble Member of Parliament Hibi Eden inaugurates the milestone of 600th dialysis

Kochi, 16 February 2023: Muthoottu Mini Financiers a.k.a Yellow Muthoottu, one of the leading NBFCs in India in association with Rotary Cochin Midtown Club completed a milestone of sponsoring 600 dialysis tokens to financially backward patients through Lisie Hospital Ernakulam. As a part of Muthoottu Mini CSR initiative 600th token was handed over to the beneficiary by Sri. Hibi Eden, Hon’ble Member of Parliament along with Fr. Pual Karedan, Director – Lisie Hospital, in the presence of Sri. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director – Muthoottu Mini, Smt Nizzy Mathew, Chairperson -Muthoottu Mini, Sri.PE Mathai, CEO – Muthoottu Mini, Sri. Radhesh Bhat, President – Rotary Midtown, KK George – Project chairman, Rotary Cochin Midtown Club, and KV Augustine – Project coordinator, Rotary Cochin Midtown Club. Speaking on this event, Sri. Hibi Eden, Hon’ble Member of Parliament appreciated the efforts of Muthoottu Mini in improving the lives of common man with their CSR initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mathew Muthoottu, Managing Director, Muthoottu Mini Financiers said, “The project is consistent with our commitment to improving the lives of people, and we will continue to support initiatives of this nature. We are pleased that our CSR funds are being used to benefit people because it is our way of giving back to the public that has supported us over the years. We are committed to extend this collaboration so that more people in need can receive this life-saving treatment. We would like to thank everyone who helped with this project, especially Lissie Hospital and Rotary Cochin Midtown.”