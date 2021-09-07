A New 24mm Wide-Angle Fixed Focal Length Lens with F1.8 Large Aperture Compact, Lightweight LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24) for the LUMIX S Series

New Delhi: Panasonic India, a diversified technology company introduced a new large-aperture wide fixed focal length lens, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 (S-S24), as the third addition to the series of four F1.8 large-aperture lenses based on the L-Mount system standard. A total of four F1.8 fixed focal length lenses from the LUMIX S Series including 85mm(S-S85), 50mm(S-S50) and the new 24mm(S-S24) lens feature a common size and position of control parts to provide practical advantages in use. The center of gravity of these lenses is almost the same so that it is easy to exchange lenses quickly with minimum balance adjustment when the camera is on a gimbal. Common filters can also be used thanks to the same diameter. The descriptive performance of these lenses is also consistent. Priced at INR 1,14,990, the lens will be available across Panasonic India brand shops and Panasonic 4K Imaging School starting 20 September 2021.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 comprises of twelve lens elements in eleven groups including three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens. The use of three aspherical lenses realizes both high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh, which are common advantages to the series of all F1.8 lenses. It is suitable for versatile situations including landscapes to snapshots taking advantage of the wide angle of view. The ED lenses and the UED lens effectively suppress chromatic aberration.

The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 is capable of smooth, silent operation to work with the camera’s high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, the focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while the focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional-quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 310g compact size and lightweight, the LUMIX S 24mm F1.8 features stunning mobility to fit the S5, LUMIX’s smallest full-frame model. The rugged dust/splash-resistant* design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 10 degrees below zero for high mobility. The filter diameter is 67 mm, with a 9-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

With the addition of the upcoming standard 35 mm fixed focal length lens and the four F1.8 large-aperture lenses of the LUMIX S series, the Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance is committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfill the needs of customers.