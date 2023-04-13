A New Fun Station for Delhi’s Favourite Gelato, Frozen Fun

April 2023: Young and old alike can now indulge in some sweet summer decadence at Frozen Fun’s newly launched outlet at the DLF Promenade Mall, on the ground floor. The standalone kiosk stocked with fresh batches of colourful, creamy goodness is hard to miss, and makes for a perfect pitstop right down the center of the mall.

These smooth Indo-Italian treats are all manufactured in small batches, ensuring that happy shoppers can treat themselves to only the very best and most fresh frozen dessert offerings that Frozen Fun has. Fruit based flavours aside, only authentic ingredients sourced from all over the world are used in the gelatos, including pistachios from Sicily, pure vanilla beans from Madagascar and decadent butter from France that is used in the crowd favourite, the Salted Butter Caramel gelato.

Lawyer turned entrepreneur Vasuki Punj, co-founder of the vibrant brand, is enthusiastic about the latest home to the brand, and shares, “‘we were keen to open an outlet at DLF Promenade, since I had always visualized a place where I could dig into something that tickles the taste buds, while I purview my purchases.”

The delicious flavours of the gelatos and sorbets in vegan and sugar free options at Frozen Fun’s new stop have all been the brainchild of the co-founder of the brand, Italian Chef Davide Passarella, or as he is better-known under the alias, Mr. Gelato, scooped straight out of Frozen Fun’s gelato lab. Other places where the brand has their standalone stores are at Khan Market, Cyber Hub and at the Select City Walk mall.

The new kiosk at DLF Promenade Mall, Ground Floor, 2, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj II, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070, is open from 11:00AM -7:00PM, all days of the week.