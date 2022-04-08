Delloop & My Fit World – A new level of ‘fitness’ for the service industry

Seattle, USA April 8th, 2022: Demand for Delloop’s eCommerce helper plug-in, prompts specific solution for Service Providers

Delloop’s Innovation Hub is home to eCommerce businesses that are using the Delloop™ platform to co-create new customer-centric solutions that boost engagement and repeat sales.

New to the Hub is My Fit World, a professional fitness provider whose App offers world-class coaching to everyday clients. Amongst the more than 5 million active WooCommerce installations are stores that sell physical and digital products as well as service providers like My Fit World which offers a unique subscription model.

Recognizing the need for an ongoing connection with their rapidly growing membership base, My Fit World has enlisted retail technology innovator, Delloop to facilitate a range of incentivized interactions with their thousands of clients, post-subscription.

“Service companies traditionally only interact with their clients when subscriptions are due for renewal,” commented Delloop Co-Founder & CEO, Lou Schillaci. “My Fit World wants to seize every opportunity to stay aligned with its clients in order to serve their changing needs.”

Given that My Fit World has a diverse customer base – from Trainees to Coaches, as well as Clubs and Corporates – it utilizes Delloop to forge an enduring connection with this highly specific group through incentivized interaction and permission-based marketing.

Co-Founder & CCO, Claire Schillaci stated: “Just as Delloop supports WooCommerce retailers in reducing the friction caused by costly after-sales issues – such as last-mile delivery problems, returns, warranty claims, and customer support – for service providers like My Fit World it troubleshoots all areas of friction and proactively addresses Member sentiment.”

Delloop’s highly targeted metrics and client analytics are also an intrinsic part of My Fit World kickstarting a rapid-fire corporate membership drive.

“We are currently in an intense growth phase,” stated My Fit World CEO, Milan Sundać. “Through Delloop’s incentivized client interactions we have been able to establish long-term connections with our Members and corporate clients right from the start. And Delloop’s precision metrics provide results that are immediately visible and measurable.”

US-based VP of Global Sales, Sam Selim commented: “The unique MFW vision on Human-Centric, precise and personal Fitness, along with Delloop’s global capability and core engine, make it a ready-made ‘fit’ for the US Market – where the simplicity of adoption and widespread need, convenience, and one-to-one connectivity is a rare but an imperative differentiator.”

Originally designed to facilitate an end-to-end retail experience, Delloop’s versatile data-centric technology is fast becoming sought after across multiple industries for both social and commercial solutions.

The Delloop Innovation Hub provides both a marketplace and a test lab environment for those wanting to utilize and contribute to this emerging platform.