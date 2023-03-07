A New Scoop For Holi by Naturals

Naturals, India’s leading brand in the artisanal ice creams category, has added the delicious ‘Thandai’ flavour to its menu as a Holi special. It’s a blend of milk, thandai masala, sugar and saffron. This flavour promises to appease your taste buds with its delectable combination of ingredients and make your Holi celebrations even more special!

Naturals has always been committed to providing its customers with the highest quality and the most unique flavours, and this new festive addition is no exception. The creamy texture of the ice-cream perfectly complements the delicate notes of thandai masala and saffron, while the sweetness of sugar adds the perfect finishing touch.

A sure-shot hit for Holi, this delicious and refreshing flavour will be available at all Naturals outlets across the country. Customers can also order the ‘Thandai’ flavour online on www.naturalicecreams.in as well on Swiggy and Zomato.

What: Thandai flavour launch

When: March 4th, 2023

Where: Naturals Outlets Across India, Swiggy, Zomato, Thrive