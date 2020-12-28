A New Year- New feather on our Cap- Gratitude Hotels

New Delhi: The Year 2020 has been a very sad year for the whole world, but few are living in best hopes. Travel Industry has been affected the most, many hotels, resorts, travel agencies, transport agencies couldn’t survive but whoever made this will come out with flying colors. One such brand is Gratitude Group of Hotels. The brand started their Journey with G Villas Manali in 2019, and within one year of Operation, they have added another feather on their Cap. They just acquired another three star property Hotel Manali Mountain Regency.

Mr Anil Kant, Owner of Manali Mountain Regency says, “I am happy to give the hotel to the young team, as they are very creative, passionate, and they belong to the social media era. Kunal is very passionate, and his working style, marketing skills are very different. I am confident that he will take this property to the next level.”

Mr Kunal Sharma, Owner of Gratitude Hotels says, “The country has been hit very hard economically, but with this New Year coming, we are very positive and hoping that soon we all have vaccination and mask free life. And we are happy to announce our expansion of our second Hotel in Manali. The trust Mr Anil has shown on my team, during this time of Year is just beyond the words. And we aim to have 5 more properties in North India by Year 2023.”