A Novel Calendar 2022, dedicated to Carona Ke Veer Yoddha launched

Hyderabad, February 21, 2022: A Novel Calendar 2022, dedicated to Carona Ke Veer Yoddha just released on the eve of an installation of JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad in the city.

x

Calendar saluting Funeral workers among others is not only brought out but, as a rare gesture, the calenders were presented physically as a mark of respect and gratitude to various professionals such as Funeral, Supermarket. Municipal Workers, Delivery Boys, Diagnostic professionals at others in their respective places of work. Rakesh Dhannarapu, President of JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad visited Smashan Ghats, Super Markets, Diagnostic Centers, Municipal Workers on the streets, Police in Police Stations, Teachers in Govt Schools, Delivery boys at various restaurants, presented them the calendar, and expressed gratitude for their services during the lockdowns.

We bowed down our heads in front of them. When we did this in Bansilalpet Smashan Vatika in Secunderabad to Mr. Shanti Kumar, Manager, he had tears rolling down his cheeks for the gratitude. He had tears in his not just for our gratitude, but when we recalled their services during the lockdown he said, there were many people with dead bodies and had no money to pay because by then they were financially exhausted as they have blown in lakhs and still couldn’t save their loved ones. Many dead bodies had to be burnt without their blood relatives. It was a very touching moment for us. Looking at the response, we at JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad plans to do some good welfare activities for the families of funeral workers, informed Rakesh Dhannarapu, President of the club.

The high-quality calendar is produced and launched by Global Young People’s Leadership Organisation, JCI Budhapurnima Hyderabad is dedicated to the courage, commitment, and selflessness of Covid Warriors.

x

Junior Chamber International, generally referred to as JCI, is a non-profit international non-governmental organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old. It is present in about 124 countries. JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad is a local unit.

The calendar was unveiled on the eve of the swearing ceremony of the office bearers of the organisation, JCI Budhapurnima Hyderabad. The new office bearers are led by Rakesh Dahnnarapu, who is into aviation as President of the Chapter: Ms. Saika Beerval as its Secretary, Shreekanta Gubba as its Treasurer among others.

“We feel simple ‘thank you’ is not enough to express our gratitude to the covid warriors. Hence, the calendar is to show them that they are loved and recognized, and to show how proud we are of them”, said Rakesh Dhannarapu, the newly installed President of JCI Buddhapurnima Hyderabad.

x

The Calendar is our expression of sincere thanks to our heroes without capes (a superheroes tag)…..Corona Ke Veer Yodha helped India move forward in the lockdown period, he added

The February month in the calendar is dedicated to Health Workers; March –Sanitation workers; April –Police and Home Guards; May–Supermarket Workers; June –Delivery Personnel; July–Teachers and Educators; August–Media Personnel; September—Farmers; October–Aviation Industry and Transport sector; November—Funeral Workers and December–Pathologists and Diagnosticians

Adding further, the young president of 24 years old Chapter Rakesh stated, we have spent a little over 75000 on printing 1000 pieces of the calendar. The funds are raised would be used for the welfare of Covid Warriors, upskilling the young who have lost numerous class hours, and for community activities.