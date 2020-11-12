A NRI donates Rs 50,000/- to DWAB, an organization works for blind by the blind

An NRI Shri Raghuneel Reddy donates Rs 50,000/- to DWAB, Development and Welfare Association of the Blind. DWAB is a blind school and an organisation of blind for the blind.

DWAB is totally run the contributions of the philanthropic individuals. The government support is very hard to come. Every penny contributed is highly appreciated said P. Chokka Rao of the DWAB in a press note issued in the city.

Chokka Rao thanked the donor for his support. He appealed to other philanthropic individuals to make a donation, which means a world to us, he said.

Blind organisations are struggling hard due to corona. Blind depend on others for their movement. During the COVID, no one comes forward to help the blind move freely.