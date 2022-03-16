A. O. Smith Named India’s Most Trusted Water Heater Brand

Bangalore, March 16, 2022 : A. O. Smith, the world’s largest water heater manufacturer, has been named India’s most trusted water heater brand by the prestigious brand intelligence firm TRA Research. This is the fourth time that A. O. Smith has been declared India’s most trusted brand in the water heater category in TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR). A. O. Smith also secured the 137th ranking among the overall 1,000 Most Trusted Brands in India.

Commenting on this recognition, Parag Kulkarni, MD, A.O. Smith India, said, “We are honoured to have received the title of ‘India’s Most Trusted Brand 2022’ in the latest TRA Research Report for the 4th year in a row. Since our inception, A.O. Smith has always strived to deliver the best products and services to our customers. Our unwavering commitment towards consumer-focused innovation, technology leadership and industry-leading customer service has increased consumers’ trust in our brand.”

Adding on to this achievement, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said, “A.O. Smith’s leadership in the water heater category is a reflection of its consumer-centric approach. Over the last few years, they have introduced many unique innovations in the Indian market, which are packed with a distinct combination of technology and cutting-edge features. A.O. Smith has believes in introducing products that are energy efficient, environmentally friendly and sustainable, and the level of service is unparalleled in the industry.”

TRA’s Brand Trust Report has become the most reliable source of authentic consumer trust perception relating to brands. This year, it conducted the research with 1,617 consumer influencers in 16 Indian cities with three target groups – working men, working women and home influencers. Nearly 3.5 lakh data points were collected, and more than 8,000 unique brands were considered for the study, which resulted in 1,000 top brands.