A Partnership for Sustainability: Conscious Chemist X The Disposable Company Tackle Plastic Waste Through Innovative Recycling

New Delhi 15th June 2023: Conscious Chemist, a futuristics brand that strikes an optimal balance between nature and science announces its new sustainable initiative. Their aim is to tackle the critical issue of plastic waste. This has become a pressing environmental concern, with its adverse effects on ecosystems and human health. Recognizing the urgency to address this issue, Conscious Chemist has partnered with The Disposable Company, to create a comprehensive recycling solution.

A whopping 1.6 Tonnes of plastic is scheduled to be recycled, to contribute towards a greener future. A total of 1589 kgs of post-consumer plastic has already been recycled as certified by FABP Sustainable Consulting Private Ltd. This effort is aimed at reducing the environmental footprint. The larger picture involves responsible resource management, transformative movement, and supporting a circular economy by diverting a substantial amount of plastic waste from landfills.

The collaboration will allow them to work together to transform plastic waste into valuable resources, reducing its environmental impact, and conserving valuable raw materials. Conscious Chemist are committed to transparency and accountability throughout the recycling process. The company will regularly monitor and report on the progress of its plastic waste recycling program. This open and collaborative approach will encourage ongoing improvements and foster dialogue within the industry and the wider community.

“At Conscious Chemist, we believe in the power of collective action to address environmental challenges. We are excited to be a part of this collaboration with The Disposal Company. This endeavour of recycling and repurposing would not have been possible without the entire team. Together we are part of a transformative journey that will preserve our plant for generations to come. ” Said Robin Gupta, Founder & CEO, of Conscious Chemist.”

This CSR activity marks a significant milestone in Conscious Chemists’ sustainability journey. By actively addressing the plastic waste challenge, the company reaffirms its commitment to environmental stewardship and strives to set a positive example for the industry.