A perfect Corporate Gift This Festive Season

With the festive season around the corner, several companies are on the lookout for a perfect gift. Today, it is not about the material worth of the gift but the mere thought behind it. During these trying times where individuals are miles apart from friends and family,

There are always enough reasons to appreciate someone’s presence in one’s life for all the efforts they put towards uplifting and helping oneself succeed in their personal or professional endeavors, or sometimes just out of love. Gifting is a joy that everyone shares with their siblings, couples, and best of friends, far-away acquaintances, employees or professional colleagues. And, it is always hard to find what the perfect gift is for someone that screams – I appreciate you, or we appreciate your efforts.

Instax: The Perfect Corporate Gift

Instax India by Fujifilm is here to help you find the perfect gift that is equally meaningful in corporate gifting or otherwise, especially for HR managers, Procurement managers and Marketing Managers, who are on always on the lookout for a corporate gift that would express their gratification for the job well done. So, these managers can bank upon Instax’s range of products to share the joy with their respective stakeholders using Instax customized gift boxes and enable the receiver to capture their most beautiful memories one frame at a time.

Instax is here for you

Choosing a Raksha Bandhan gift for a sister can still be easy, but ensuring that HR representatives, Marketing Managers or Procurement Officers find a unique gift that speaks to us care is a task hard to ace. Well, not to worry anymore, Instax India is here to the rescue with its range of instant cameras, accessories, instant photo printers and other goodies. Here are Instax’s top corporate gifting options that have found their place among Fortune 500 and beyond:

Instax Mini 11: Highly popular among teens, tweens and millennials, Instax Mini 11 is now also one of the best sellers when it comes to corporate gifting. A well-budgeted instant camera that encourages employees to capture their world beyond work, and create memories to put up on their work desk or the do-not-touch wall of memories, or just carry along with them to remember the good times.

Instax Mini Link: Another from the Mini-series, Mini Link is anything but shy. The mini printer showcases impressive printing talents thanks to its very own super social mini-Link app and its ability to connect with a smartphone wirelessly. The printer is packed with pioneering technology that invites employers to choose it as a gift companion for its star performers.

Instax Mini LiPlay: From celebrating life or indulging employees in creative hobbies, Mini LiPlay, a singularly acclaimed instant camera, has been making rounds among top MNCs as a corporate gifting option. LiPlay has been seeing smashing sales for it is packed with top-notch features such as QR technology, printing pictures for camera and more, which allows the HRs to reward and appreciate their employees with only the best in the market.

Instax SQ1: Designed to turn heads, Instax SQUARE SQ1 incorporates simplicity through its function and design by easily producing square images that gives you much of what you want in every shot. Be it corporate or consumer gifting, Instax SQ1 makes its presence in the hearts of the audience with its ultimate features available in reasonable pricing.

Customized Gift Box: Even though there are several Instax products to choose from as a gifting option, there is something about giving corporate employees a branded customized gift box. Several businesses do that every year, collaborating with Instax to offer customized gift boxes to appreciate and reward their employees for the job well done. Instax loves to go that extra mile, thus, offer customized solutions for devices by revising the color and adding the logo as per the corporate gifting needs.

With its diverse offerings, Instax India caters to anyone and everyone. Instax has made over 40 million people happy and have encouraged them to celebrate the joy of photography. It aims to fill colors in people’s lives and encourage them to snap away their most perfect moment or sometimes imperfect, one frame at a time. So, be it gifting to channel partners in channel schemes, festive gifting to clients or vendors, gifting a friend or a colleague, a cousin who was with you in times of need, an employee who took responsibility in grave times or the selling partner who went to every length to get you what you wanted, Instax instant cameras whose price range starts from the lowest Rs. 3999/* and printers will make for just the perfect gift that speaks more than words could tell.