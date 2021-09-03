A Platform for Employment & Micro Entrepreneurship, Neha Modi Is Leading the Much Needed Change

India has been going through the worst-ever unemployment phases since COVID hit in 2020. What’s even concerning is how it has hit the participation of women in the labour force. According to World Economic Forum, while the country’s overall unemployment rate fluctuated between 7% – 10% through 2020 till the first quarter of 2021, it was as high as 18% – 16% for women. (https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/india-women-employment-business-gender https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-female-labour-participation-rate-falls-161-pandemic-hits-jobs-2021-08-03/)

A data report published in December 2020 by CMIE (Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy) revealed that only 9% of Indian women of the working-age are employed, compared to 67% of the male population. It’s concerning when half of the country’s population is left out of the employment and financial independence equation. (Source: https://unemploymentinindia.cmie.com/kommon/bin/sr.php?kall=wtabnav&tab=4080&nvdt=20201214124829703&nvpc=091000000000&nvtype=INSIGHTS)

What any crisis needs is proper management and action-oriented initiatives that bring constructive change leading to positive results. To that ultimate goal, Neha Modi’s Raneh Beauty is leading the way in creating jobs through upskilling and incubating micro-entrepreneurs through her innovative beauty education platform.

Neha Modi: A Visionary’s Quest to Foster Employment & Micro Entrepreneurship

A small, yet ground-breaking initiative; that’s all it takes to become the harbinger of much-needed change. What Neha Modi has created a platform that has its appeal across multiple demographics of the target audience, especially women of different backgrounds and financial statuses.

Her Raneh Beauty platform offers beauty education opportunities for both the grass-roots level people and the ones living an urban and upscale life.

She has made it convenient to learn the skills of a beautician, a make-up artist or a hairstylist while nurturing aspiring beauty micro-entrepreneurs.

But how does it improve the state of employment in the country? Let’s try to understand her strategy.

Problems within the Indian beauty industry and the dropping percentage of female employment in the country; were the two main focus areas that Neha Modi aimed to address and resolve. That was the origin of Raneh Beauty. She acknowledged that:

• There is immense potential in the industry (beauty brands and salon business) but there is a severe lack of skilled manpower.

• Professionals have a problem connecting with employers.

• The existing beauty education courses are too expensive.

• There are both lack of opportunities and motivation among the women to take control of their financial independence.

Raneh Beauty was designed to address all of these issues with a singular digital platform for learning, employment, and micro-entrepreneurship.

• Being an online platform anyone can access it from anywhere.

• The starting cost is 999 INR, so anyone can afford the courses.

• International level trainers impart the learning programs.

• Learners undertaking the courses get connected with employers.

• The ones interested in opening up a salon or business, are offered support and guidance.

Wrapping Up!

So, what was once a woman taking care of her family and household without a source of income, thanks to Neha Modi’s Raneh Beauty can;

• Learn the skills and be a certified beautician while staying at home (whether they stay in a village or the city won’t matter anymore).

• Get a job in a local salon or start a business from home offering services locally, and may open a salon in future.

Neha aims to make her platform to be a launchpad for micro-entrepreneurs in the country and overseas as well. Her vision can truly change the state of employment, and create a positive outlook towards entrepreneurship for women.