“A regular laundromat owner now decides the fate of every universe – Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels, directed Everything Everywhere All At Once to show the hilarious adventures and struggles of a Chinese American Woman played by Michelle Yeoh who can’t seem to finish her taxes.

Rewinding back to 2016, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were just outlining ideas, collating storylines over a head-ache-inducing diagram on a wall-sized chalkboard about something which is now known as Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The story shows Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, who is a doting daughter, mother and businesswoman who is taking care of her ageing father, and her daughter Joy. her husband Waymond and also taking care of her Laundromat all while living in a cramped apartment. Another guest in her apartment?

A mountain of audit paperwork from the IRS. Talk about three being a crowd!

But an incident with her husband pulls Evelyn Wang (Yeoh) into a multi-dimensional adventure bringing the fate of every single universe into the hands of a laundromat owner.

After finding their clarity, Kwan says “We could say a million things about it, but the most simple, honest thing is it’s about a mom learning to pay attention to her family in the chaos.”

The film aims at taking the entertaining and visceral energy of action films to point it towards love and understanding through satisfying filmmaking.

“No one in their right frame of mind is going to do something like that with hot dog fingers” were the words said by Michelle Yeoh when she first read the script.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is the film you get when you bring in Kwan’s ambitiousness mixed with Scheinert’s cost-effectiveness and efficiency. Evelyn’s almost schizophrenic imagination is what causes Everything Everywhere All At Once, to build a journey toward a cathartic ending.

Releasing on 16th September at the theaters near you. Don’t miss this calculative rollercoaster of fun!

