A Royal Touch of “Copper” for your personality

Lyla Blanc, one of the best perfume brands for men, introduces its luxurious fragrances ‘Royal Touch’. The rich perfume, Royal Touch Copper is a noteworthy enduring scent with a rustic and royal redolence. Ideal for a party or late night dinner, the ‘Royal Touch Copper’ has an elegant fragrance that can be adorned at casual events or special occasions. It can also be used as an ideal wedding gift because of its sumptuous looks and enduring fragrance.

Royal Touch Copper perfume includes scents of Patchouli and Tobacco perfectly infused with Cedar, Musk, Sandalwood and a little citrus that offer an elegant fragrance that makes one stand apart from the rest of the crowd. A perfume that lingers on for long, adding a “Royal Touch” to your personality throughout the evening. The Royal Touch Copper is available at Lylablanc, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, large format retail, beauty and general stores.

Price: Rs.1199/- for 50ml