A Seminar by BARC Scientist on “Peaceful and Societal Applications of Nuclear Energy” held

Hyderabad: Social Cause, Hyderabad based think tank, a not for profit organization fondly remembered and celebrated the 124th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose here in the city in a brief function held at LB Nagar.

And it organised a Seminar on “Peaceful and Societal Applications of Nuclear Energy”. Held at GHMC Community Hall, Near LB Nagar Metro Station, LB Nagar, over a hundred people attended the same.

Dr. Tirumalesh Keesari, Scientific Officer—G, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai was the principle speaker Dr. Pandith Madhnure, Director Ground Water Development, Govt of Telangana; Dr. B. Somaiah, Scientist F, Technology Director, Centre for Higher Energy Systems & Sciences, DRDO, Hyderabad were guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Keesara said Words like Nuclear and Atomic are associated with destruction, but very few people know that it is used for peaceful and societal applications.

The words “nuclear” and “atomic” normally frightening to many of us, but very few realise that nuclear energy and related technology have been critical tools in uplifting human life and standard of living since more than half a century.

As many as 30 countries including the major giants of Asia, India and China, use nuclear power for generating electricity, said Dr. Tirumalesh Keesari.

However, the applications of nuclear energy have grown tremendously in the non-energy fields such as food production, human health and environmental protection, he added.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre of Department of Atomic Energy, India has been playing a pivotal role in promoting the use of radioisotopes for food, agriculture, industry, medicine, water resources and the environment, he shared.

Of late isotope hydrology has been the focus area for the department. Naturally occurring isotopes, as well as reactor-produced isotopes, have been applied to understand a variety of hydrological processes and provide simple solutions to the growing water issues in the country. Some of the success stories include identification of the source of fluoride in groundwater, estimation of groundwater ages in deep zones, rejuvenating drying springs in Himalayan states, the impact of climate change on glaciers and role of paleochannels on groundwater recharge.

In Telangana, Dr. Tirumalesh Keesari said, isotope techniques were employed to verify the positive impact of desiltation of natural tanks on groundwater levels as well as fluoride contamination. The program was chaired by Dr. B. Dinesh Kumar, President of Social Cause